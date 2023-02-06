Future of video conferencing: Outlook for 2023

By Logitech

In the past two years the pandemic acted as a catalyst for faster adoption of video conferencing solutions, businesses transitioning to an hybrid mode continued to see the benefits of VC adoption. With a rampant increase in adoption of video conferencing solutions for hybrid collaborations, organizations are concentrating their efforts on optimising the video experience across business rooms, conference rooms, and home offices to help employees remain productive regardless of their location. According to a recent study, 72% of companies report a greater amount of client collaboration via video conferencing.

As the workforce becomes more dispersed and remote work becomes more prevalent in 2023, we will see an increase in instant on-demand communications and the globalization of organizations in order to create and maintain strong relationships with customers, partners, suppliers, and internal stakeholders.

As per our industry insight and vision for the future we predict the following developments in the video conferencing industry in 2023:

Customization : Today, most video conferencing solutions have included extra features like an API, custom tooling, file sharing, digital whiteboards, and live chat. Personalization and gamification are beginning to gain traction, offering users greater customization and a more enjoyable experience. Vendors are today trying to address the new emerging challenges of the new workplace, in this endeavour to simplify day-to-day operations, new innovations such as all in one docking stations with speakerphone, AI-powered whiteboards cameras and multicam video conferencing are being introduced. One such innovation by Logitech is the LogiDock , a docking station that doubles up as your mini-conference unit at home. Users can connect all their devices to the docking station and use your docking station as the single source of video conferencing.

LogiDock The constantly evolving workplace: Video conferencing is gradually becoming the key form of collaboration and communication in borderless offices. According to a Microsoft study, more than 70% of workers prefer flexible remote working choices, and at least 66% of businesses are considering remodelling physical facilities to better accommodate hybrid working models. Logitech introduced a wide array of personal workspace solutions and products to meet the everyday needs of remote workers. One such product is Brio 4K business webcam which provides the best-in-class video collaboration experience with a plug-and-play setup.

Microsoft Brio 4K Integration of AI in new VC innovations : AI will be utilized to communicate with individuals inside and outside boardrooms to boost productivity. AI-enabled technologies have the potential to make conference rooms smarter and meetings better for physical and virtual teams. In the future years, AI will continue to greatly improve the video conferencing experience by assisting businesses in more successfully managing meetings and automating routine tasks such as rescheduling sessions and giving out important notifications.

Meeting equity : When people are not equal participants in meetings, productivity suffers. Multiple studies show that diversity and equality in group dynamics foster better outcomes. According to the Work Trend Index Annual Report by Microsoft , 43% of remote employees and 44% of hybrid employees do not feel included in meetings. In order to achieve meeting equity, workplaces will further incorporate better video conferencing solutions to accommodate employees across borders in a seamless fashion. As per data suggested by Work Trend Index Annual Report 54% of leaders are currently redesigning meeting spaces for hybrid work, or plan to in 2023.

Work Trend Index Annual Report by Microsoft Work Trend Index Annual Report Ease of use: Ease of use is a top consideration when organizations purchase video conferencing solutions. If technology is difficult to use or figure out, people will avoid it whenever possible. Owing to the increase in hybrid work adoption and the promising tech innovation that aims at making user experience seamless and hassle free, ease of use will emerge as a leading factor contributing to the growth of video conferencing in 2023.

In 2023, we can expect video conferencing to remain a pillar of business communication especially for hybrid teams. Video conferencing will continue to provide benefits like lowered travel costs while enabling employee teams to collaborate, share ideas, and get work done. The future of the video conferencing will be fluid, dynamic, and powered by digital innovations with experiences that enable individuals and businesses alike from anywhere, at any time.