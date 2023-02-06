Brillio Appoints Navneet Narula to Lead Global Banking and Financial Services Unit

Brillio, a leading digital transformation services and solutions provider, announced the appointment of Navneet Narula as the Global Head of Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI). Narula brings over 20 years of leadership experience building and scaling new growth engines and transforming business verticals throughout his career working in software services, consulting and private equity.

Brillio’s BFSI unit serves the banking, insurance, asset/wealth management and capital markets industries to offer seamless business and technology integration/modernization services, and deliver digital experiences that enhance business outcomes. Through its AI-enabled platform, clients can leverage data-rich insights that inform risk and regulatory assessment, streamline operating models and ensure hyper-personalized customer experiences. Brillio’s partners benefit from a comprehensive digital transformation strategy that drives competitive advantage, customer acquisition and modernized capabilities.

Raj Mamodia, founder and CEO of Brillio, said: “As Brillio expands our footprint within the banking, financial services and insurance sectors, Navneet’s vision for driving the next frontier of growth will set the standard for how our teams build upon new and existing growth avenues and innovative applications. Navneet’s rich background in banking, financial services, and capital markets, along with a strong record of differentiated entrepreneurial and executive leadership experience, made him the ideal candidate to lead our BFSI vertical. I look forward to working alongside him as we steer Brillio’s growth in the BFSI sector, accelerating our ability to provide more value to our customers and helping them thrive.”

Narula brings an impressive track record of scaling top-line growth through large deals, rapid client acquisition, effective sales operations, and building high-performance teams, to Brillio’s BFSI vertical. His experience includes transformational roles as former SVP, BFSI Leader at Persistent Systems, where he oversaw the company’s strategic growth portfolio in North America. Prior to his role at Persistent Systems, Narula served as VP, Head of Capital Markets, Sales Head of Banking and Financial Services, at L&T Infotech (LTI), managing over 10x revenue growth throughout his tenure. Previously at Hexaware, he led and orchestrated several large multi-year IT and Digital Ops deals in Capital Markets.

Navneet Narula said: “Brillio is well-known across the industry for its future-forward capabilities and customer-first approach. The BFSI team has earned a reputation for delivering game-changing solutions with agility, and I look forward to continuing to scale that operation, drive awareness of our service offerings, and bring end-to-end digital transformation for our clients.”

Certified as a 2022 Great Place to Work®, Brillio has doubled its workforce over the past two years. With recent expansion in the United States, India, Canada, Mexico and Romania, it now has more than 6,000 employees worldwide.