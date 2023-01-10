Kyndryl India shares cybersecurity trends and predictions for 2023

By ​Saket Verma, Cybersecurity Practice Leader, Kyndryl India

Each organization is unique in its IT infrastructure and tech stack, and it is more important than ever to understand own strengths and weaknesses when protecting your business-critical systems against possible threats. Cyber criminals are continuously evolving and becoming more sophisticated and motivated, putting entire business ecosystems on its toes. Keeping the ever-evolving threat landscape in mind, the following emerging trends are anticipated in 2023:

Faster Breach Detection: How long can you afford for your systems to be down? Th​​at’s the big question businesses should answer before starting to build a cybersecurity strategy. Breaches are no longer a matter of ‘if’ but ‘when’. Organizations must prioritize implementing a more faster breach detection system powered by the application of Artificial Intelligence to narrow the average “dwell time” of malware in their IT system.

The Zero Trust approach: The growing adoption of emerging technologies including IoT and 5G, along with the evolution of hybrid work environments and expanded IT boundaries, has enhanced our digital surface. They also pose new-age cyber threats, leading to traditional security perimeter becoming more fluid and rendering traditional point solutions obsolete. Built on the two-pronged ideology of ‘system thinking’ and ‘default mistrust’, the Zero Trust approach is crucial to designing the cybersecurity blueprint for an organization and is being widely adopted.

AI powered Automation and Intelligence: Traditional threat detection technologies such as Endpoint Detection Response (EDR) are evolving rapidly (for example, XDR) and include cloud workloads, email, networks, servers, and other developing information systems, as the threat surface increases. Next Gen Detection and Reaction (ndXDR) theatre has showcased immense potential, as traditional log analysis undergoes a paradigm shift due to automation and intelligence powered by AI. There will be an upward trend with next-generation platforms adopting a more integrated view of the threat landscape, more holistic incident analysis, and amplifying their response posture with AI.

Cyber resilience as a top priority: Cyber resilience promotes business continuity, reduces risks and the intensity of attacks, and aids in the defence of enterprises against cybercrime. According to a Gartner survey, 88% of company boards see cybersecurity more as a business risk than a technology risk. This business-critical realization has led to cyber resilience becoming a part of the c-suite conversations and no longer just being a problem for Chief Information Security Officers (CISO). Given the constantly advancing threat environment, an organization’s success heavily depends on its cyber resilience.