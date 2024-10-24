PC and storage: Enabling a hybrid World 

By Khalid Wani, Senior Director – Sales, Western Digital

The way we work, learn, play, and live has fundamentally altered in the last few years. It began when we started working from home and our children were schooling from home. Many of us still work from home, at least a few times a week, and our children’s extra classes might still be carried on virtually.

For example, as the current heat wave struck northern India, immediately, many schools rather than shutting and discontinuing education, or calling students to school, opted for virtual classes- offering not just education to students but respite to the parents.

While it’s great to see how tech savvy educational institutes and organisations have become, we cannot ignore the factors that have made it possible. Good internet access, powerful devices such as PCs with purpose-built storage, and infrastructure have made hybrid work or learning possible.

PC and storage- Critical tools

Irrespective of the setup – fully remote, hybrid or based in an office or classroom – the end-user computing device is crucial. As per IDC, India’s traditional PC market (inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations) shipped 3.07 million units in the first quarter of 2024, up 2.6% year-over-year (YoY). The PC is a critical tool for everything we do- work or learn.

In addition, our performance can be impacted by our PCs. Working on a slow PC can not only slow us down but also can add to frustration and stress. Just imagine the challenge of working on a PC with inadequate storage! As a result, organisations should focus on improving PC performance by using performance-driven central processing unit (CPU), storage and graphics processing unit (GPU).

Having the right data storage can play a substantial role in helping upgrade PC performance. For example, powered by NVMe™ technology, the WD Blue® SN580 NVMe™ SSD with PCIe® Gen 4.0 offers up to 4,150 MB/s* read speeds (1TB and 2TB** models). This powerful internal drive boosts creative workflows, delivering application responsiveness for multiple projects. Built with a low-power design, it helps prolong battery life for laptops. Massive storage capacity of up to 2TB** ensures that the user can unleash their creativity, without worrying about losing their work.

In a typical workday, over 46% of users spend more than five hours a day on a PC or a laptop, according to a study commissioned by Western Digital called, ‘PC Health and Usage – India’. This is a minimum of one-third of our active day, assuming we are awake for between 15-18 hours. It further underlines how critical this device has become and how important it is to be performance-driven. Upgrading the storage drive of a PC can increase the efficiency as well as the longevity of a computing device – saving you time and frustration.

As a hybrid world continues to thrive, PC, network, and high-performance storage solutions will continue to power it.