Dynatrace, the leader in unified observability and security, announced its observability platform is now integrated with AWS Application Migration Service (MGN), making it the first AWS partner to be natively integrated.

AWS MGN enables organisations to relocate applications and infrastructure efficiently and securely to the AWS Cloud, and to stay operational during the transition without impact to their services. With this integration, organisations can automatically install and deploy the Dynatrace platform from the moment they start running in the AWS Cloud, delivering immediate access to comprehensive observability capabilities. This allows organisations to embrace the benefits of the cloud with confidence and to deliver best-in-class end-user experiences.

“To scale new and existing applications while controlling costs, enterprises are continuing to migrate additional workloads to the cloud,” said Jevin Jensen, Research Vice President, Intelligent CloudOps Markets at IDC. “This migration holds the promise of delivering improved business outcomes, but the process itself can be challenging. IT leaders need to consider a comprehensive solution that integrates their observability platform with their public cloud provider. Only then can enterprises gain full insight into their current on-premises workloads and ensure seamless, efficient, and secure application performance during and after cloud migration.”

Dynatrace’s integration with AWS MGN enables organisations to quickly and securely leverage the Dynatrace platform for:

Optimising performance: By continuously monitoring applications and automatically addressing potential issues before they escalate, Dynatrace helps teams maintain high performance and availability.

Managing costs: By understanding which parts of an application are using the most resources, Dynatrace enables teams to adjust and reduce costs.

Understanding user experiences: Detailed insights into user interactions help teams improve the user experience, leading to higher satisfaction and retention.

Addressing compliance and security: Dynatrace provides detailed logs and performance metrics, helping teams meet regulatory requirements and detect unusual activity.

“We’re thrilled to be the first AWS partner to be integrated with AWS Application Migration Service,” said Jay Snyder, SVP, Global Partner and Alliances at Dynatrace. “This integration will serve to help our joint global customers accelerate their cloud migration and modernisation efforts at speed and scale, an effort that requires complete visibility into application performance. With actionable, contextualised insights and advanced AI and automation at their fingertips, Dynatrace users can navigate their digital transformation with greater confidence about the stability and security of their environment.”