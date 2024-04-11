Accelerating AI-powered automation for enterprises to stay ahead of the curve

By Ankur Kothari, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Automation Anywhere

In this rapidly evolving world, technological breakthroughs are reshaping the landscape of business operations. At the forefront of this transformation lies intelligent automation (a powerful fusion of robotic process automation, document processing, process orchestration and artificial intelligence) is revolutionising business operations across various sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and customer service. For instance, in retail, generative AI-powered automation is assisting human efforts in tasks like inventory management and forecasting. Similarly, logistics companies are leveraging automation to track shipments in real-time, reducing liabilities, and improving delivery accuracy and speed.

A report by the World Economic Forum suggests that by 2025, technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence and automation, will create more than 12 million more jobs, thus accelerating the deployment of technology and automation across industries. This has led businesses to realise the need to adapt to technologies like intelligent automation and generative AI to stay competitive and meet evolving market demands. Further, this urgency has driven organisations to streamline processes, enhance customer experiences, and boost productivity.

There could be no clearer indicator that as innovation in newer technologies like Generative AI accelerates, it will only solidify our move into the Automation Economy. In the Automation Economy, industries and organisations use automation as a core technology that underpins their entire business, to make the most of their investments in digital transformation and therefore yield the biggest benefits for the business.

To harness automation’s potential and drive value at scale, businesses can focus on four key areas: