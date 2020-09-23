Flock sees strong revenue growth for three consecutive quarters

Read Article

Flock, the leading workplace communication and collaboration platform has seen robust revenue growth in the last three quarters and has become the go-to platform for multiple industries and organisations across India. Flock has also doubled its number of paid users in the last two quarters and has proven to be one of the most convenient platforms to use while working remotely in the current times.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, employers have turned to collaboration platforms like Flock to ensure business continuity. Flock’s daily active users now spend more than 90 minutes on the platform on average per day, with the most active users spending upwards of 300 minutes collaborating with team members every day. The company has become the de-facto platform for all work communication for thousands of companies both in India and across the globe. Moreover, companies have continued to use Flock as their platform of choice, even as many of their employees have retired to offices.

Bhavin Turakhia, Founder & CEO at Flock said, “As companies continue to work from home with employee safety in mind, Flock has found itself in a position to be useful for businesses around the world. Our aim has always been to make communication seamless across teams and departments and we’re working towards that goal of providing users with a secure environment to do their best work in.”

Gaurang Sinha, Director of Go-to-Market Strategy at Flock said, “Flock’s objective is to build the highest quality collaboration experience for our customers. We continue to seek user feedback and build the features and functionality which help businesses adapt to this new normal. Our revenue growth quarter over quarter is a reflection of the critical role we play for our customers.”

