Ace turtle launches Connect 2.0 app to digitise retail store operations

Ace turtle, India’s leading technology-native retail company announced the launch of Connect 2.0, the advanced version of its industry-first proprietary mobile app to digitise and streamline retail store operations. As part of ace turtle’s endeavour to lead retail industry’s next phase of evolution with its Retail Nxt approach, the Connect 2.0 app enables seamless communication and co-ordination between business teams at ace turtle and retail store employees spread across the country. Deployed across 80+ Lee and Wrangler retail stores currently, Connect 2.0 boosts efficiency and productivity of the brand operations to serve customers better.

Commenting on the development, Nitin Chhabra, CEO, ace turtle, said, “We are delighted to launch the Connect 2.0 app. We have upgraded to a new architecture for better performance and scalability. Enabling digitisation and automation of store operations is a key part of our technology-driven strategy to scale the business of global brands in India. We are striving to stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving retail landscape. Accelerating the adoption of technology solutions is critical for offering a seamless customer experience in an omnichannel world.”

The Connect 2.0 app focuses on digitizing retail store operations which usually comprise a lot of manual activities. The app empowers retail store teams to succeed by making them more efficient and engaged through communications, training, helpdesk and workflows. It enables the store teams to perform key store activities such as omnichannel order fulfilment and visual merchandising using their smartphones. Apart from this, the Connect 2.0 app also has new modules such as Settlement Reports, Retail Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), Leaderboard, Store Weekly Performance, Training and Attendance.

The Connect 2.0 app’s features are tailored specifically for each employee based on the role. Brand and retail managers have visibility on sales data of stores across the country, while store managers are provided access to information specific to their outlet only. Retail store employees and the business teams at ace turtle can assess KPIs for sales in real-time on their smartphones. The app eases various complex tasks such as omnichannel order fulfilment. With the Sales Target module integrated into the functionality of the app, retail store employees can constantly assess their performance and seek assistance for visual merchandising among other tasks for improvement.

The feedback from the store staff on Connect 2.0 app’s adoption has been quite encouraging. Buoyed by the response, there are multiple new features in the pipeline such as Alteration, Noticeboard, Footfall Integration, Product Search, Trial Room Assistance, Gamification among others.