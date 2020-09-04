Acer ranks No. 1 in PC desktop category in H1 2020:IDC

Read Article

Acer has successfully led the spot of “No.1 Desktop category” in India in the overall commercial and consumer desktop category for H1 2020 with a market share of 23% as per IDC Q2 tracker 2020. Acer also ended the Q2 quarter with an overall PC desktop market share of 26.67% to confirm their dominance in this space.

Acer gained the top spot in the commercial desktop category for Q2 with a huge market share of 33.93% and H1 2020 with a market share of 30.04%. Along with sizeable wins from the education segment, Small offices, Small businesses, BFSI, ITeS, and large private corporates are also driving the demand. Acer India observed significant traction in the last few months due to education and work style transformation that helped us maintain a stronghold in the overall desktop category.

Commenting on the achievement, Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India said, “We are proud to attain the No.1 position in the overall desktop category. Over the last couple of quarters, Acer has recorded a substantial growth in the desktop market in India. Our strong footholds in various sectors like BFSI, government, education, small businesses, and corporates have helped us achieve the top position. With the business transformation to adapt the new normal, the company has done remarkably well with smart thinking and new marketing strategies that helped us to lead this segment and will continue to delight our customers towards strengthening market leadership.”

To stay ahead of the competition, Acer’s aggressive product positioning clubbed with strive to meet the rising demand for WFH, LFH, and Small-Medium Businesses, the company will continue to lead the product category in the coming quarters.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com