Dell Technologies and Alienware launch the new Alienware x16 R2 in India

Dell Technologies and Alienware today launched the new Alienware x16 R2 in India. Powered with the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra CPU on the X series, the Alienware x16 R2 is geared up for AI efficiencies and unique experiences for gamers and creators alike – setting a new standard in performance and innovation. The laptop boasts the most advanced Cryo-tech™ thermal management system ever, incorporating the Vapor Chamber technology and the Element 31 thermal interface material, applied across both the CPU and GPU. The embedded quad-fans with ultra-thin blades ensures efficient cooling even under the most demanding workloads, maintaining optimal temperature balance throughout the system. Its Legend 3 design is further enhanced with a full-metal chassis with an anodised aluminium and magnesium alloy to ensure solidity and a slim profile. Finally, the Alienware x16 R2 has superior visual capabilities with the addition of HDR FHD IR webcam and a blazing-fast 240Hz refresh rate display for seamless gameplay. These enhancements, combined with Wi-Fi 7, translate into intelligent advancements for an ultra-fast, lag-free, low-latency, and stable experience, providing the ultimate competitive edge against rivals.

Commenting on the launch, Pujan Chadha, Director, Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies, India, said, “Re-engineered for impressive performance both inside and out, the Alienware x16 R2 represents a superior refresh of the iconic Alienware x16. Packed with a myriad of upgrades and AI capabilities, it joins the revered X Series lineup, renowned for delivering unparalleled gaming performance within the most sophisticated designs available. Users can now enjoy supercharged performance on a premium, futuristic gaming machine – ensuring gaming glory at every turn.”

Now invigorated with AI

An ultra-premium upgrade of its predecessor, the Alienware x16 R2 delivers faster performance and greater future readiness. Engineered for deluxe capabilities, this machine can devote up to 175W of dedicated graphics power with 12-phase voltage regulation stacked on top of the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra processors. With support for up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 185H CPU, the Alienware x16 R2 delivers up to a 41% performance increase and a 1.9x increase in battery life compared to similar Alienware laptops since 2021. Combined with the NPU and up to the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 GPU, the Alienware x16 R2 is packaged for AI-accelerated performance right from calculating realistic physics and accurate sound effect triggers. This empowers the users with exceptional graphics rendering capabilities and editing prowess, both at home and on the go.

A sight to behold

All new Alienware laptops in 2024 have transitioned to a 16:10 display aspect ratio, increasing the field of view without sacrificing screen performance or picture quality. Improving this visual experience by a notch, the Alienware x16 R2 includes a 240Hz refresh rate display, a significant update from 165Hz on its predecessor. This enables faster response time and enhances realism through an increased refresh rate, reduced blur and ghosting, as well as rendering fast-paced action scenes with greater intricacy. Whether one indulges in first-person shooters (FPS), story-rich adventures, or esports titles, a 240Hz display, therefore, benefits gamers looking for top-tier performance across the board.

Furthermore, the FHD camera now features IR for facial recognition and HDR for clear camera performance in a variety of lighting conditions. Not only does this webcam ensure vivid visuals for video calls and streaming, but its integration of HDR technology also immensely enhances colour accuracy, resulting in more vibrant and true-to-life imagery.

Impressive inside out

The design aspects of the Alienware x16 R2 remains true to the very nature of the X Series – the most “distractingly premium” set of laptops in the market. Down to the last detail, the Legend 3 design on the Alienware x16 R2 is more tactile, functional, minimal, and futuristic. A full metal chassis, this titan touts an anodised aluminium and magnesium alloy for durability and sleekness. By blending the robustness of an anodised aluminium lid and base with a stainless-steel panel surrounding the keyboard and a magnesium alloy palm rest, the Alienware x16 R2 embodies the quality you can feel.

Pricing and Availability (inclusive of taxes)

The new Alienware x16 R2 will be available for purchase starting April 25, 2024 across Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), Dell.com, Amazon.in, larger format retail, and multi-brand outlets at a starting price of INR 286,990.