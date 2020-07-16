Acronis Acquires DeviceLock, Adds Data Loss Prevention and Device Control to Growing Cyber Protection Portfolio

Read Article

Acronis, a cyber security provider has announced the acquisition of DeviceLock, Inc., a leading provider of endpoint device/port control data leak prevention software for enterprises and government institutions around the world. As part of the agreement, DeviceLock will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Acronis.

DeviceLock enjoys a global customer presence across a wide variety of business types, including banking and finance, medical, pharmaceutical, government and defense, manufacturing, and retail.

DeviceLock DLP is designed to stop data leaks at the source, as nearly two thirds of serious data leakage incidents are caused by employees, contractors or visitors – whether through unintentional mistakes or malicious intent. DeviceLock solutions provide top-class protection of valuable data from this serious insider threat. The acquisition of these new capabilities will help advance Acronis’ mission to deliver world-class cyber protection to every business.

Acronis will integrate DeviceLock’s technology into the Acronis Cyber Platform, making new services available through the Acronis Cyber Cloud Solutions portal. At the same time, Acronis will continue to work on new versions of the DeviceLock DLP complex while maintaining full technical support.

Together with DeviceLock’s full DLP suite, Acronis will offer customers and partners a simple and affordable approach to preventing data leaks from corporate Windows and Mac laptops, desktop computers, and virtualized Windows sessions and applications, covering the Five Vectors of Cyber Protection — safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) of all data, applications, and systems.

“By adding DeviceLock’s solutions to our portfolio of cyber protection products and services, we’re giving our partners and customers an easy way to deliver an unprecedented level of functionality among endpoint DLP solutions in an affordable price range,” said Serguei “SB” Beloussov, Acronis’ Founder and Executive Officer. “We are looking at both developing new solutions internally, as well as acquiring additional leading vendors to add even more capabilities to our existing repertoire. The world of IT security is always changing, and we are determined to continue evolving our solutions to meet the ever-changing needs of the market.”

Acronis sees the value in offering DeviceLock’s services to its community of 50,000 partners in the IT channel, enabling MSPs and service providers to better manage the data protection needs of their clients. Acronis’ ability to meet infrastructure deployment requirements by location, budget, and use case provides them with the best in control and flexibility, to deliver cyber protection with Acronis Cyber Protect. Acronis plans to continue enhancing its cyber protection offerings, and adding capabilities requested by partners and customers.

“By merging with Acronis, we can accelerate product innovation, expand our distribution channel, and leverage our existing technology to meet customer requirements,” said Ashot Oganesyan, DeviceLock CTO and Founder. “With the knowledge gained from nearly a quarter century of experience providing device control and endpoint data leak prevention solutions, we are certain that this acquisition will protect millions more users and ensure secure and reliable data protection deployments worldwide.”

