Acronis and Compuage Infocom collaborate to provide upgraded Cyber Protection for Cloud in India

Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection has announced its partnership with Compuage Infocom Ltd, India’s leading IT and mobility distribution company, to introduce upgraded cyber protection solutions for cloud to enterprises and small businesses in India.

The news about this partnership comes in as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to expose gaps in traditional solutions and strategies. Securing home offices has never been more important, yet the recent Acronis Cyber Readiness Report 2020 revealed that nearly half (47%) of remote workers never received clear guidance on working from home. Alarmingly, 31% of companies around the world reported getting attacked at least once a day – while India reported nearly twice as many attacks as any other country.

Compuage, having started off as a reseller back in 1987, will help enhance the reach of Acronis’ easy, efficient, and secure cyber protection technology to local businesses through its extensive pan India partners network – including companies like Microsoft, HP, ASUS and more.

In today’s digital era when cyber protection solutions are of critical need, the artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities which are part of Acronis cloud products, provide increased security and reliability, presenting an effective method to block any ransomware attacks.

“Acronis solutions are a perfect fit for local businesses in India – with this partnership, we plan to deliver top-notch cloud solutions to enterprises, SMBs and small business owners via our partner network. Our aim is to make Acronis Cyber Cloud solutions easily available for partners with flexible billing options.” said Mr Atul H Mehta, Chairman and MD of Compuage. “Data is of critical importance to smooth business operations, and with the Acronis solutions we will be able to protect our partners’ and clients’ data.”

Incorporating cybersecurity capabilities such as real-time antimalware protection, on-demand antivirus scans, web filtering, and videoconference protection into solutions, like the recently launched Acronis Cyber Protect 15, ensures businesses have complete cyber protection. For small and medium-size business owners, unifying these vital capabilities in one solution makes their protection easier to manage and more affordable, while greatly improving the security of their data and devices.

“Compuage is a recognised brand name not just in India, but across South Asia region with a strong presence established over a decade – we are excited to partner with a team that is well-equipped with technical skills in cloud backup and security. We believe this alliance will prove to be instrumental in delivering best cloud solutions tailored to the needs of customers”, said Rustom Hiramaneck, Acronis Head of South Asia.

By integrating the company’s VB100-certified antimalware technology into its award-winning software, Acronis can uniquely offer one single solution that tackles the complete range of modern data loss threats.

Compuage will now be offering Acronis Cyber Cloud solutions to businesses and partners – the range of solutions provided will also include Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, an innovative cyber protection solution that integrates backup, disaster recovery, next-gen anti-malware, cybersecurity and management tools into one solution.

Acronis cybersecurity solutions for cloud will empower Compuage partners with anti-ransomware protection, backup, disaster recovery, file sync and share, solutions that are easy to use, efficient, and secure. Compuage will be one of the few distributors to be providing all these services – allowing its partners to resell these solutions and address the growing cyber security and data protection concerns of businesses in the country.

