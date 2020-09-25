Addverb Technologies opens Singapore office to further extend its global footprint

Read Article

Global robotics company Addverb Technologies, announced expansion of its footprints in South East Asia by establishing their first offshore entity in Singapore. The new office will serve as a strategic location and will focus on serving the company’s South East Asian customers by providing them best-in-class automation solutions to improve the efficiency and accuracy of their intra-logistics operations.

Continuing with innovative practices, human-centric products, and solutions to embrace Industry 4.0, this will be the company’s first office in this region. This decision deliberately focuses towards increasing brand awareness, exploring new partnership and business development across Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Japan, South Korea and Australian sub-continent.

Sangeet Kumar, CEO and Co-Founder, Addverb Technologies said, “We are extremely delighted to share this development amid the ongoing pandemic. Singapore strategically holds a significant importance in the Asia Pacific region with a great potential of developing as an innovation hub.”

He further added, “Over the next few quarters, we are targeting to reach the potential customer base and establishing brand presence by showcasing our products and solutions in various seminars and global Robotics’ events of South Asia region. Keeping this in mind, we have also participated in the Home Delivery Asia Virtual 2020, which is Asia’s first-of-its-kind virtual event dedicated to Retail Logistics. This would set the stage for embracing new partners, customers and suppliers to further enhance our vision of offering comprehensive solutions in the intra-logistics automation and robotics space.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com