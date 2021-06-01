Adobe Survey: 98% CIOs in India report expanded responsibilities during Covid-19

Read Article

New research from Adobe has revealed that CIOs sit at the center of virtually every major business initiative in today’s digital-first economy, with businesses tapping CIOs to digitally transform their organisations and help shape their return to work plans.

In order to better understand how the CIO’s role has evolved owing to the impact of the pandemic, Adobe surveyed more than 500 CIOs across the U.S. (200), EMEA (150) and APAC (156) regions. It found that 98 per cent of Indian CIOs (compared to 92 per cent in the U.S, 83 per cent in EMEA and 94 per cent in APAC) reported an increase in their responsibilities.

“In just a year, we went from a world with digital capabilities to a digital-first economy, which placed immense pressure on many leaders, including CIOs, many of whom were tasked with taking on a range of new responsibilities,” says Nitin Singhal, Managing Director, Digital Experience, Adobe India.

“Besides the pressure to accelerate their organisation’s digital transformation at record pace, they had to embrace their expanded role and influence as an opportunity to drive progressive digital-first programs and further collaborate with other business leaders to succeed in today’s new digital-first reality,” added Singhal.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]