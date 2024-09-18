AI Alliance Expands with Seven New Members from India

The AI Alliance, a global community dedicated to advancing safe and responsible AI through open innovation, has expanded its membership to include seven leading Indian organisations: AI4Bharat (IIT Madras), IIT Jodhpur, Infosys, KissanAI, People+AI, Sarvam AI, and Wadhwani AI. This move reinforces India’s growing contribution to the global AI landscape and marks a significant expansion of the Alliance. These companies are joined by IIT Bombay as one of the founding members of the Alliance.

India’s AI landscape is rapidly evolving, with the Government’s IndiaAI mission aiming to catalyse and nurture the ecosystem by democratising access to technology and resources. With a large and vibrant developer community and start-up ecosystem, India has made tremendous strides in leading the AI adoption and innovation and is on the path to become a global hub for AI talent, skill, and innovation. Open-source approach to AI innovation aligns with the vision of the Indian government, which supports the adoption and use of open-source technology to achieve India’s digital transformation goals.

Open and transparent innovation is essential to empower a broad spectrum of AI researchers, builders, and adopters with the information and tools needed to harness these advancements in ways that prioritise safety, diversity, economic opportunity and benefits to all.

AI Alliance, which is dedicated to the mission of promoting open, safe and responsible artificial intelligence is proud to add a diverse mix of academia, startups, enterprises from India who are committed to open science and open technologies and want to participate in the new wave of AI innovation. By joining the Alliance, Indian organisations can contribute and collaborate to shape the evolution of the global AI landscape that reflects the needs and the complexity of India.

“India’s growing AI landscape presents unique opportunities and challenges. By joining the AI Alliance, these organisations will be able to tap into global expertise and a collaborative network that will enable them to tackle the ethical and technical challenges of AI for India head-on, and in an open manner.”, said Dr. Amith Singhee, Director, IBM Research India and CTO IBM India and South Asia “Together, we can promote the development and deployment of AI in a manner that is safe, transparent, and beneficial to all.”

“The inclusion of Indian organisations in the AI Alliance underscores India’s growing influence in the global AI landscape. As we continue to push the boundaries for what is possible with AI collaboration across borders and industries is crucial.” said Shivnath Thukral, Vice President and Head of Public Policy, Meta India. “At Meta, we are committed to advancing AI in a way that benefits everyone, and we believe that the contributions of these new members will significantly strengthen our collective efforts.”

The Indian organisations joining the AI Alliance represent a cross-section of industries and academic institutions, including technology, agriculture, and AI research. Their participation in the Alliance underscores the importance of a collaborative approach to AI development in India, where the need for responsible AI practices is paramount.