Airtel Business & Arya Omnitalk Solutions collaborate to implement smart city Infrastructure for improved urban management systems

Arya Omnitalk is a joint venture between Arvind Ltd. and the JM Baxi Group. The Arvind Limited is a flagship company of Lalbhai Group. The “JM Baxi Group” is a pioneer and leader in the field of transport and logistics services like Shipping, Stevedoring, Port Modernisation and Logistics in India today.

Airtel in partnership with Arya Omnitalk Solutions is at the eighth edition of IMC in Delhi presenting our joint capabilities for the theme “Future in Motion”. Arya Omnitalk, powered by Airtel’s IoT connectivity, has deployed smart city solutions across the country transforming urban city management and providing rapid response to citizens in distress situations . With over 85,000+ installed GPS devices, our solution reduces fuel consumption of the fleet up to 30% contributing to reduction in operational costs by 20%, .

Arya Omnitalk’s smart city solutions, leverages advanced IoT and communication technologies to enhance urban infrastructure, ensuring Safer, Sustainable and more efficient cities. Powered by Airtel’s robust IoT M2M connectivity it covers everything from smart surveillance to traffic management, efficient waste collection and public safety.

Arya Omnitalk’s Solid waste management Solution enhances industrial and municipal solid waste collection and management with real-time monitoring, optimised routes, and sustainable practices. Our ITMS solutions are redefining Urban Transportation thus empowering cities with Intelligent Transport Management Solutions. Our Emergency response management solution \enhances public safety with Dial 100 solutions for swift emergency response to distress situations thus saving lives and enhancing Public Safety .

Quoting on this exciting collaboration Mr. Paresh Shetty, CEO of Arya Omnitalk and Syntel expresses his vision on this continued partnership “We’re collaborating with Airtel to integrate their fast connectivity and data services with our smart city solutions, ensuring seamless communication, real-time data exchange and system uptime required for smooth functioning of smart cities. With our solution we will be able to tackle major urban issues like traffic management, instil public safety, and efficient waste collection through real-time data analytics, automation thus ensuring safer and cleaner cities.

A smart city ecosystem comprises smart surveillance, intelligent traffic systems, emergency response mechanisms, environmental monitoring, and energy-efficient street lighting. We are leading the way in transforming urban cities with our innovative smart solutions. By using GPS tracking, we help governments optimise waste collection routes, leading to faster pickups, reduced fuel consumption, and lower their operational costs. Advanced sensors and monitoring tools provide real-time data on emergencies, such as fires, floods, or accidents. Arya Omnitalk’s Dial 100 solutions are designed to modernise police control rooms and improve emergency response workflows.

“We continue to thrive our solution-based services to keep up with the transforming landscape of the telecom industry. Telecom industry leaders are contributing significantly to the development of sustainable and efficient urban infrastructure in India by leveraging on their technology and expertise” continues Mr. Shetty.