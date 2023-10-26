Ashish Rai Elevated to Chief Executive Officer at Aurionpro Solutions

Aurionpro Solutions Limited announces the elevation of Ashish Rai to Chief Executive Officer. In his previous role, Ashish served as Vice Chairman and Director of the company, where he spearheaded the global expansion of Aurionpro Solutions’ IP-led products and solutions.

Ashish is a veteran of the Fintech industry, with over two decades of experience in building and leading enterprise software businesses for global markets. As part of the leadership team at Aurionpro Solutions, he has been instrumental in developing innovative solutions to address industry challenges. Ashish has played a key role in shaping the company’s growth strategy, with a focus on building sales channels and growing a robust sales team of industry veterans. The increased investor engagement spearheaded by him has yielded positive outcomes for the company. Ashish will continue to drive these initiatives in his new role as Chief Executive Officer.

Commenting on his elevation, Ashish Rai, Chief Executive Officer, Aurionpro Solutions, said, “Aurionpro Solutions stands apart from many of its peers due to a globally competitive portfolio of highly differentiated enterprise software and IP-led platforms. Our innovative and customer-centric culture is geared towards generating long-term client value. This is reflected in the strong growth trajectory of the company over the past year. We’ve ended Q2 of FY24 with 37% YoY revenue growth and 36 % YoY growth in net profit. With this new responsibility, I look forward to leading the company to an exciting new phase in our journey.”

Paresh Zaveri, Chairman and Managing Director, Aurionpro Solutions, said, “Ashish has been an invaluable asset to Aurionpro Solutions. His vast expertise has been key to accelerating our growth and ensuring long-term shareholder value creation. Ashish is a passionate believer in building a values-led business that creates win-win outcomes for all stakeholders. This makes him the perfect choice to be at the helm of affairs at Aurionpro Solutions.”