IceWarp India Announces Strategic Partnership with Dixit Infotech

IceWarp, the leading provider of business communication and collaboration solutions has announced its tie-up with Dixit Infotech as its Strategic Partner, recognising the company’s expertise in providing world-class IT solutions and services that enhance business growth.

With this partnership, the company will assist its customers to adopt IceWarp Messaging and Collaboration solutions across West & South regions. The company aims to provide an elite experience to its customers by solving their messaging and collaboration requirements and provide a deep experience in seamless migration, implementation and support.

IceWarp provides Business Email and Collaboration solutions for small, medium and enterprise level businesses with unified communications being its major focus since inception in 2001.

Commenting on the appointment, Pramod Sharda, CEO, IceWarp India and Middle East said, “We are very pleased to welcome Dixit Infotech to our list of Partners in India. Through this partnership, IceWarp aims to expand and strengthen its footprints in India by providing a rich experience to its customers and address enterprise-level mailing and collaboration requirements”

Dixit Infotech is an ISO 9001 and 27001 certified company headquartered in Mumbai has strategic partnerships with global IT giants and provide comprehensive IT services to leading corporate across India. Their service capabilities include AMC, FM, IMS, Application-Level Services, Asset Management, Structured Cabling, Security Audit, Device as a Service (Daas), Data Centre Services, Managed Print Services, Mobility Services, Service Desk, and Cloud Migration. Dixit Infotech is an ISO 9001, ISO 20000 and ISO 27000 certified company.

“In the past years, IceWarp has formed a credible list of clientele base in India. We are a channel-driven company and currently, we are more aggressively pursuing a partner-driven model as our core business comes through these channel partners” added Sharda.

Speaking on the collaboration, Shivram Iyer, CEO, Dixit Infotech said, “We are delighted to expand our engagement with IceWarp. It is our endeavor to support the growth of our customers through the adoption of their technology and further enrich our already expansive portfolio of enterprise solutions.”