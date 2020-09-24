Ashnik extends open source services with Redis Labs partnership in Southeast Asia and India

Read Article

Ashnik has expanded open source database-based services through a new agreement with Redis Labs for Southeast Asia and India. Redis Labs is the home of Redis, the world’s most popular in-memory database, and the commercial provider of Redis Enterprise, which delivers instant experiences in a highly reliable and scalable manner for organizations ranging from high-growth start-ups, to large enterprises, and government agencies.

By extending the partnership for this region, both Redis Labs and Ashnik aim to focus on further supporting the explosive demand for Redis – in particular as a fully managed database-as-a-service (DBaaS) – in this technology thriving territory.

“Southeast Asia and India are important APAC markets that will present a lucrative growth opportunity for Redis Labs. Singapore, a regional hub for many global organizations, is going to be the key focus area for us. One of the opportunities we see in the region is to work with customers who are looking for the right-fit open source solutions and we believe that we can add value with Redis Labs’ robust modern data models and high-performance capabilities,” says Sandeep Khuperkar, Ashnik’s CTO and Director.

“Redis is extremely popular among developers throughout Southeast Asia and we’re seeing a great demand from their organizations to grow into an enterprise-grade Redis platform to power their critical, data-intensive applications. We’re thrilled to work with a consultancy such as Ashnik who is a leader in delivering customer success through open source and cloud-native technologies. Ashnik will enable our customers to not only ensure they have the best Redis experience, but also do more with Redis Enterprise,” said James Calvert, Senior Director, Strategic Alliances and Partnerships at Redis Labs.

Companies like ACL Mobile, Grameenphone, Tokopedia, Swiggy, and more rely on Redis Enterprise to build applications on-premise or in the cloud to achieve effortless scaling, real-time and personalised experiences. The platform is known for its superior performance and reliability for use cases like personalization, machine learning, IoT, search, e-commerce, social, and metering, all within a centralized database, Redis.

“Ashnik has been helping organisations with their digital transformation initiatives by helping them adopt open source. Adding Redis Enterprise to our offerings complements the existing solutions for customers looking to fulfil their real-time database requirements in order to compete in the data-driven economy. Redis Labs’ modern database and cloud-native capabilities are being leveraged globally for delivering real-time, personalised experiences.” shares Kaustubh Patwardhan, Ashnik’s Director — SE Asia and Hong Kong.

