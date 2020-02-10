ATEN introduces LCD KVM Switch ideal for control rooms with limited space

Read Article

ATEN has announced the launch of its latest LCD KVM switch CL3116. The ATEN LCD KVM switch offers a space saving, streamlined approach to KVM switch technology by integrating an LCD panel, a full keyboard and a touch pad into a one rack unit or simply a 1U housing. Similar to a laptop the LCD display is built into the cover, whereas the keyboard and the touchpad and built into the base.

Server rooms are often crowded with equipment taking up most of the available floor and rack space. LCD KVM switch consoles perform a critical role in server rooms that have a limited space, by eliminating the use of separate consoles for each server and the space they would utilize. However, using a single console means that its quality can determine the performance and reliability of the entire rack.

“As a feature-rich LCD KVM Switch, the CL3116 is aimed not just to achieve but exceed the requirements for space utility optimization, superior video quality, adaptive deployment, and operational versatility, and is therefore ideal for control rooms with limited space in any industry,” said Vittal Salunke, PSM – IT at ATEN.

To enhance information safety, the CL3116 provides two-level password security which restricts unauthorized users from viewing and controlling the computers. To achieve greater operational efficiency, CL3116 offers Broadcast mode, which the console spreads out the commands to all computers to perform operations simultaneously. Besides, the Auto scan mode fulfills the needs for continuous monitoring of a specific group of computers and establishing a reliable working environment for users.

ATEN LCD KVM switch comes with the following features:

1. Space Utility Optimization: CL3116 comes with exclusive LED illumination light – designed to illuminate the keyboard and touchpad to allow visibility in low-light conditions. The Short-depth design allows user to work with your rack-mounting equipment in narrow spaces. The design comes with a Console lock which enables the console drawer to remain securely locked away in position when not in use

2. Reliability and Operational Versatility: CL3116 has superior video quality – up to 1366 x 768 @60Hz and cascade up to 2 levels and controls up to 256 computers from a single console. CL3116 comes with Dual Interface which supports computers with PS/2 or USB keyboards and mice an also has Auto PS/2 and USB interface detection. The keyboard and mouse emulation (PS/2 and USB) enables smooth switching and simultaneous booting of multiple computers even when the console focus is elsewhere. For added convenience, the CL3116 comes with an additional hot-pluggable USB mouse port that only supports HID device for keyboard and mouse

3. Installation flexibility: The easy to install LCD KVM consoles comes with Standard rack mount kit and requires no additional software installation. The firmware can be upgraded and also supports hot-plugging

By using high quality components and passing rigorous testing methods ATEN LCD KVM switches provide a stable and durable solution. Additionally, they enhance the efficiency and flexibility of server room management without sacrificing reliability.

Availability: ATEN’s LCD KVM solutions are available through ATEN’s channel of distribution and reseller partners.