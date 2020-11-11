ATEN Launches Hybrid KVMP Switch with 4K USB- C Connectivity

Read Article

ATEN, the provider of AV/IT connectivity and management solutions, recently unveiled CS1953 3-Port USB-C DisplayPort Hybrid KVMP Switch. The CS1953, the industry’s first 3-port USB-C DisplayPort Hybrid KVMP Switch, carries out ergonomic desktop style with the power of a KVM and the popularity of USB-C connectivity to facilitate professional and commercial workstation applications with better mobility, so as to enhance total desktop productivity.

“We are pleased to launch USB-C DisplayPort Hybrid KVMP Switch CS1953 in India at this crucial time of increased remote work”. Said Vittal Salunke, PSM at ATEN. “The products are crafted with high end technology. The CS1953 is for increased efficiency and is ideal for those who need fast multi-computer switching to handle heavy data processing or verify user-interface development over high performance monitors such as government staff, marketing professionals, sales warriors and engineers”.

ATEN CS1953 USB-C DisplayPort Hybrid KVMP Switch

The ATEN CS1953 is a hybrid KVMP switch that integrates USB-C device and DisplayPort PC into a desktop workstation. Taking a giant step forward from prior digital-interfaced KVM models, the CS1953 comes with USB Type-C functionality that transfers video, audio, data, and even provides USB Power Delivery 3.0 for USB-C device charging. That means with a single USB-C cable, users can reduce bulky cable setups and experience a better working environment. In addition, its USB-C channel supports DP Alt Mode, so it can deliver DisplayPort signals and work like a standard DisplayPort connection. For added flexible usage, the CS1953 can convert signals from DisplayPort to HDMI or DVI with its DisplayPort Dual-Mode technology (DP++). The CS1953 is perfectly suited to time-critical and data-intensive operations in desktop workspaces. It comes with one CS1953 3-Port USB-C DisplayPort Hybrid KVMP Switch, twno DisplayPort 1.2 Cables & USB 3.0 Type-A to Type-B Cables, three Audio Cables, and one USB-C Cable, Remote Port Selector, User Instructions and a Power Adapter.

ATEN also launched: KE6900AiT DVI-I Single Display KVM over IP Transmitter with Internet Access. The KE6900AiT is a high performance IP-based transmitter that allows to extend access of computer systems remotely via USB consoles (USB keyboard, USB mouse, DVI monitor) over intranet and internet. ATEN KE6900AiT DVI-I Single Display KVM over IP Transmitter with Internet Access The KE6900AiT are high performance IP-based transmitters that, when used with receivers (e.g. KE6900AR), provide console access from a separate location. The setup allows extended access of computer systems remotely via USB consoles (USB keyboard, USB mouse, DVI monitor) over intranet and internet, enabling users to place the computer system in secure and temperature controlled environments, which maybe isolated from users’ workstation. As an IP-based matrix extender, the KE6900AiT can be used as a point-to-point / point-to-multipoint / multipoint-to-point extender, or integrated into a KVM over IP Matrix System (multipoint-to-multipoint) when combined with the KE Matrix Management Software (CCKM), providing more flexible applications in different working environments. Additionally, The KE6900AiT DVI-I Single Display KVM over IP Extender supports one DVI display at each end and provides lossless and low latency video transmissions up to 1920 x 1200 @ 60Hz. It comes with one KE6900AiT DVI-I Single Display KVM over IP Transmitter with Internet Access, Power Adapter & Power Cord, KVM Cable (DVI-D dual-link, USB, Audio; 1.8m/6ft), foot Pad Set (4 pcs.), Mounting Kit and a User Instructions. To know more click here

