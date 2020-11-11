Airtel and Amdocs Extend Partnership to Deliver Differentiated Experience to Customers

Read Article

Amdocs, a provider of software and services to communications and media companies, and telecom operator, Bharti Airtel have extended their partnership to enable world-class service experience for Airtel’s postpaid mobile and broadband customers.

As part of the new multi-year agreement, Airtel postpaid mobile and broadband customers will be migrated to Amdocs’ modern digital business system under the managed services model for more rapid delivery of new digital customer experiences.

Airtel will be using Amdocs’ SmartOps (Smart Operations) platform, which uses high-end artificial intelligence and machine-learning capabilities to identify and proactively heal application issues, to accelerate application delivery using automation and DevOps methodologies. Digitizing the operations of Airtel’s multiple applications will empower Airtel to increase business agility and efficiency as well as speed time to market for new services.

Harmeen Mehta, CIO & Head – Cloud and Security business, Bharti Airtel said, “We are delighted to build on our successful partnership with Amdocs and look forward to continue working with them in our mission to delight customers with best-in-class experience using cutting edge digital technologies.”

Gil Rosen, CMO of Amdocs and general manager of amdocs:next said, “Everyday it’s a race to continually raise the bar and reimagine a customer’s experience as expectations are at an all-time high. With world-leading, engineering-driven telecom operations and managed services from Amdocs, Airtel will be able to simplify its processes, improve operational efficiencies and ultimately accelerate its pace to delivering even more amazing digital customer experiences. We’re proud to be a trusted partner of Airtel on this journey.”

