Avaya recognized with Hybrid Cloud Excellence Award for communications and collaboration solutions

Avaya OneCloud ReadyNow provides unified communications and contact center via private cloud for exceptional security, flexibility, customisation and speed-to-deploy

During the first digital IBM Think conference, IBM presented Avaya with the 2020 IBM Award for Hybrid Cloud Excellence. This accolade recognizes the outstanding performance of the Avaya OneCloud ReadyNow private cloud solution for Unified Communications and Contact Center as a Service, providing enterprise organizations with a fast, convenient and automated path to the benefits of cloud communications. Avaya OneCloud ReadyNow offerings feature per-seat consumption and standard bundles of both united communications and contact center solutions, helping to reduce risk, cost and complexity for clients’ transition to a cloud platform from on-premise solutions.

“We recognize that many of our customers are migrating from on-premise platforms to hybrid cloud solutions,” said Judd Ficklen, VP Partner Ecosystem, North America. “By working with IBM Business Partners like Avaya, which offers advanced collaboration technology on the IBM public cloud, clients can streamline their IT processes, benefit from faster process times, and minimize disruptions to their customers while preserving a high level of customer experience.”

Avaya and IBM have partnered to expand the global availability of Avaya OneCloud ReadyNow solutions to meet growing demand from clients around the world. Many organizations are interested in the benefits of a cloud offering, such as an opex-based consumption model, flexibility and speed of deployment. However, they have control and security concerns, along with a desire for more customizable applications to meet their unique requirements, that a public offering can’t match. Avaya and IBM are able to provide the flexibility they need in a private or hybrid model.

“Companies today want to deliver the best experiences for their customers and employees while improving efficiency and business performance. IBM and Avaya are creating one of the best-in-class experiences combining the powerful cloud, network and availability capabilities of IBM with Avaya’s leading Communication, Collaboration and Services applications,” said Eric Rossman, VP Alliances and Partnerships, Avaya. “Avaya plans to continue delivering choice for customers looking to move to the cloud, including public, private and hybrid. Partnering with IBM as part of our hybrid multicloud strategy enables us to further extend our capabilities and offer additional value to our customers.”

IBM also presented Avaya with the IBM Excellence Award – North America Top Embedded Application Solution. The IBM Geography Excellence Awards recognize IBM Business Partners that deliver stand out results within their geography to help drive business value and transform the way clients and industries operate.

