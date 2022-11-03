Axis Communications launches dome with 360° panoramic view ideal for onboard surveillance

Axis Communications, the market leader in network video launches its 6 MP panoramic mini dome, specifically designed for onboard surveillance. This compact, easy-to-install camera delivers a complete 180° or 360° overview regardless of light conditions.

Factory focused with digital roll, and 360° wide area coverage, this mini dome uses one video stream to produce any dewarped views needed and can stream panorama, quad, corner, and corridor views directly from the camera. Additionally, it is possible to digitally pan, tilt, and zoom in on areas of interest in up to four areas simultaneously.

Commenting on the launch, Sudhindra Holla, Director, Axis Communications, India and SAARC, said, “Innovation is at core of everything we do. The latest addition to our product portfolio – mini domes, reinforces our continued efforts to modernize and provide next gen surveillance solutions to meet new customer needs. With features like Forensic WDR, Lightfinder, and OptimizedIR, ensuring a great image quality in any light condition, mini domes are leading the way forward toward a new era of surveillance solutions in the transportation industry.

AXIS M3057-PLR Mk II complies with transportation industry standards including EN50155 and EN45545-2. This ruggedized IK10, IP66/67-rated camera can withstand harsh environments. Ideal for installation in trains and buses, it features an M12 connector to also withstand vibrations.

This product includes built-in cybersecurity functionality to prevent unauthorized access and safeguard your system. For instance, Axis Edge Vault protects the Axis device ID and simplifies authorization of Axis devices on the network. Furthermore, Axis Zipstream with support for H.264 and H.265 video compression significantly reduces bandwidth and storage requirements.