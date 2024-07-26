Western Digital Introduces World’s Highest Capacity 2.5” Portable HDDs in India; Boosts Its Most Popular Product Portfolios

With the explosion of digital content, people need bigger and more robust solutions to help access and preserve it all. Western Digital introduces a portable HDD expansion across its WD®, WD_BLACK™ and SanDisk Professional product lineups, boasting the world’s highest storage capacity in a 2.5” portable HDD. The WD My Passport portable HDD line, and SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE® ArmorATDTM in 6TB* capacities, will now be available in India.

“We are excited to introduce the world’s first 2.5” 6TB* portable hard drive, in India, which is an incredible technological achievement. We understand the storage requirements can be different, so, we are happy to bring these high-capacity portable drives to our multiple brands. This development reinforces our commitment to the consumers,” says, Khalid Wani, Senior Director Sales, India, Western Digital.

The new, record-breaking 6TB* capacity point is available across Western Digital’s premier brands, offering a more robust, purpose-built solution for consumers, gamers and pros.

Confidently Back Up Your Next Journey with WD

With up to 6TB* capacities now available for the WD My Passport hard drive line, adventurers can store more and effortlessly backup their digital memories with peace of mind. The My Passport Ultra™ drive is a trusted, portable storage solution that is equipped with USB-C™ technology and a modern metal design. It is ready right out of the box and features a convenient, slim form factor that is easily transportable. Its password protection with 256-bit AES hardware encryption helps keep precious content safe and secure. The My Passport hard drives are available in a variety of different colors to suit any style.

The 6TB* WD My Passport retails for INR 15499 MSRP. The 6TB* WD My Passport, Works with USB-C retails for INR 15999 MSRP. The WD Elements 6TB retails for INR 15299 MSRP. All products are available now at select Western Digital retailers, e-tailers and on the Western Digital Store.

Get the Perfect Shot with SanDisk Professional

With SanDisk Professional’s G-DRIVE ArmorATD drive, consumers get an all-terrain drive with shock, IP54 rain and dust, and crush resistance2 to help protect valuable footage from out in the wild to back in the studio. The 6TB* SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE ArmorATD provides a trusted and portable way to back up photos, video footage and files wherever adventure leads.

The 6TB* SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE ArmorATD retails for INR 20999 MSRP. The drive will be available by the end of this month at select Western Digital retailers, e-tailers and on the Western Digital Store.