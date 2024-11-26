BenQ Unveils MA Series Monitors: The First Monitor Series Tailor-Made for MacBook Users

BenQ, has introduced its MA Series monitors, the industry’s first monitors specially designed for MacBook users. The new MA Series offers a sleek and minimalist design that perfectly complements MacBooks, setting a new standard for external macOS monitors by ensuring perfect colour consistency and seamless integration with Mac devices.

The MA Series features BenQ’s proprietary Mac colour-tuning technology that tackles the common issue of colour discrepancy between MacBook screens and external monitors, thereby ensuring that the monitors deliver true-to-life colours that perfectly match the hues displayed on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro screens.

The MA Series also offers seamless integration with MacBooks, featuring synchronised brightness and volume control with MacBook settings. Additionally, BenQ’s Display Pilot 2 software allows users to set up their screens with just one tap, providing a Mac-like experience in terms of simplified and intuitive controls.

The 27” and 32” 4K MA Series monitors offer ample workspace, providing flexible height and angle adjustments for optimal viewing comfort and productivity. Equipped with two USB-C ports, two HDMI ports, and single-cable connectivity with USB-C power delivery up to 90 W, the monitors ensure that Mac devices remain charged while connected, offering convenience and efficiency for users.

Ideal for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air users who rely on external monitors for work, the MA Series provides full compatibility with macOS, eliminates colour inconsistencies, and unifies workplace aesthetics with its elegant design.

“With the MA Series, we are addressing a key pain point for MacBook users who often struggle with external monitors not matching the colours of their MacBook screens. Our new monitors deliver precise colour accuracy and seamless integration, offering a superior user experience,” said Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ India.

To expand workspaces and enhance visual experience, the MA Series launches with two models, the MA320U and MA270U, offering a seamless experience for creativity and productivity.