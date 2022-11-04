Birlasoft appoints Angan Guha as CEO and Managing Director

Birlasoft Ltd, a leading technology services and consulting company, announced today the appointment of Angan Guha as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, effective December 1, 2022 (subject to regulatory approvals). Angan joins the Birlasoft Board as a full-time Director and will be based in the US.

Angan will provide strategic leadership to Birlasoft, driving significant scale and transformation. He will focus on building the organization through innovation to strengthen niche capabilities, enhance customer intimacy, and significantly expand the revenue base and profitability in high growth and strategic focus areas for Birlasoft.

Amita Birla, Chairman, Birlasoft said, “I am delighted to welcome Angan as CEO and Managing Director of Birlasoft. With Angan at the helm at this pivotal time, I believe we are well positioned to meet the changing demands of the business. His extensive experience in scale and business transformation, brand building, strong customer engagement, and building high-performing teams aligns well with our growth ambition. Our commitment to stakeholders remains unwavering, and we look forward to Angan steering Birlasoft to its next chapter of growth and value creation.

I thank Dharmender Kapoor for his valuable contribution to Birlasoft.”

Angan joins Birlasoft from Wipro, where he was the Chief Executive Officer for the Americas 2 Strategic Market Unit and served on its Executive Board and Group Executive Council. He has extensive experience leading large transformational engagements and building strong global teams.