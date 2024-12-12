Blazeclan Technologies recognised as a major player in the IDC MarketScape

According to IDC analysis and buyer perception, Blazeclan is positioned in the Major Players Category in the 2024–2025 IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific Managed Cloud Services 2024-2025 Vendor Assessment (doc # AP51571124, November 2024).

This study presents a vendor analysis and assessment of the 2024–2025 Asia/Pacific managed cloud services (MCS) market through the IDC MarketScape model. MCS is a qualified subset of IT managed services that fall under the existing foundation markets outlined in IDC’s Worldwide Managed Cloud Services Taxonomy, 2024 (IDC #US50637124). The market includes application management (AM), hosted application management (HAM), hosting infrastructure services (HIS), IT outsourcing (ITO), and network and endpoint outsourcing services (NEOS), executed as part of managing an enterprise’s IT operations within the context of its public, private, or hybrid cloud usage.

“We are honoured to be recognised as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific Managed Cloud Services 2024–2025 Vendor Assessment. We believe this acknowledgment reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering innovative, customer-centric cloud solutions and empowering businesses across the region to accelerate their digital transformation journeys. At Blazeclan Technologies, we remain dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in managed cloud services, ensuring our clients achieve resilience, scalability, and success in the ever-evolving digital landscape.” said Varoon Rajani, CEO, Blazeclan Technologies, an ITC Infotech Brand.

Since its inception in 2011, Blazeclan’s cloud service partnerships have expanded across major hyperscalers to include AWS, Microsoft, and Google, with Oracle Cloud recently added to its service offerings. Blazeclan has expertise across all aspects of cloud services – from consulting to migration, modernisation, and management of multicloud environments.

Blazeclan’s service offerings include consulting, engineering, modernisation, and managed and security services across cloud infrastructure, applications, data, and security. It excels in multicloud orchestration, primarily between AWS and Azure, providing 24 x 7 operational support through proprietary tools & frameworks such as Cloudlytics, Blaze Pulse, SpendEffix, cAssure, and cSecure.

In April 2024, ITC Infotech announced its acquisition of Blazeclan, which was finalized in October 2024. This strategic move enhanced its cloud capabilities and broadened its market presence.