BLinC Invest announces the launch of its SEBI registered fund

BLinC Invest, a venture capital firm announces the launch of its INR 100 crore SEBI registered category-II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) and its first close of INR 30 crore. The Fund will achieve its final close before year end.

Amit Ratanpal, Founder and Managing Director, BLinC Invest said, “We are thrilled to launch BlinC Fund II. We are inspired by the support we have received from our investors who share our belief that there is immense potential in investing in early stage companies that harness the power of technology in the education and financial services businesses.”

Blinc II will invest in edtech and fintech companies who have stable management teams, reasonable traction with market validation, huge market opportunity in India and potential to scale globally. Investee companies will positively impact five million learners and 10 million users in the edtech and fintech sectors respectively.

“BlinC has a unique co-founder approach and works very closely with the management team of the portfolio companies. We want to help build great companies in a space that we think is the lynchpin of future economic growth. And to aid that razor sharp focus, the fund will have a very concentrated portfolio of five to seven companies,” said RK Rangan, Chairman and Partner, Blinc Invest.

