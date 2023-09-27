Celebal Technologies secures a strategic investment from Databricks Ventures

Celebal Technologies has announced a strategic investment from Databricks Ventures. The details of this investment remain undisclosed. Databricks Ventures selectively invests in innovative companies committed to the Databricks ecosystem, that share a similar view of the future for data, analytics, and AI.

A Databricks partner since 2020, Celebal Technologies has been honored with the 2023 Databricks Partner Awards, receiving two prestigious recognitions: the Databricks APJ Partner of the Year Award for the second consecutive year, and the Databricks Migrations Partner of the Year – APJ Award.

As an Elite Databricks partner, Celebal Technologies is already leading the charge of empowering enterprises with advanced analytics solutions and supporting their data-driven transformation initiatives. Celebal’s key competencies and differentiators in the Databricks ecosystem include Large-scale Migrations to Enterprise Data Lakehouse, deep industry domain knowledge with pre-packaged Industry Data Models, Scalable Offshore Team, thought leadership in Enterprise Machine Learning and solutions such as Industry Co-Pilots.

Anirudh Kala, Co-founder and CEO at Celebal Technologies, stated “We are thrilled. This investment will enhance the existing cooperation between the two organizations, as we share a common vision to deliver the next generation of innovations and technology harnessing the power of Data and AI. We intend to fully leverage Databricks’ go-to-market programs to reach more customers quickly.”

Anupam Gupta, Co-founder and Chief Strategist at Celebal Technologies expressed: “Celebal is proud to be the first Global Consulting firm to secure investment from Databricks Ventures. We have been Industry pioneers in SAP Data Modernization and a partner to both Databricks and SAP. Our deep domain expertise in SAP combined with the Data and AI innovation of the Databricks platform would form the basis of Industry 4.0 solutions for customers across the globe. ”

Shiv Chaudhary, Managing Director at Norwest Venture Partners shared “We are happy that our portfolio company Celebal Technologies has joined forces with Databricks to accelerate value creation on generative AI and new age enterprise solutions.”

Kori O’Brien, SVP of Global Partnerships at Databricks, shared: “Partners play a crucial role in enabling our customers to deliver value with data and AI and the Celebal Technologies team has made a tremendous impact for customers across the APJ region. We are excited to build on our existing partnership and see Celebal continue to expand their Databricks resources and bring new industry solutions to global customers.”