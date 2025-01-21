Check Point Software opens new office in Mumbai to power next-gen cyber security 

Check Point Software Software Technologies Ltd. has announced the opening of its third office in India. Following on the heels of the launch of its second-largest global office in Bengaluru last year, the new Mumbai facility represents a key milestone in the company’s commitment to meeting the growing demand for prevention-first security solutions for organisation in India.

Located in the prestigious Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai’s prime financial hub and home to many of India’s largest Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) organisations, the state-of-the-art office is designed to support Check Point’s rapid growth in the region. The facility features over 50 workstations, multiple advanced meeting rooms, and dedicated training spaces, enabling large-scale customer and partner training sessions and regional events. These enhancements mark a significant upgrade from the previous location, equipping Check Point to strengthen its channel ecosystem and scale operations effectively.

The need for robust cyber security solutions in India’s BFSI sector is critical. According to the RBI’s Financial Stability Report, the industry has endured over 20,000 cyberattacks, leading to losses of $20 billion in the last 20 years. Check Point’s Threat Intelligence Report further reveals that Indian BFSI organisations experienced an average of 3,284 attacks per week over the past six months—almost double the global average of 1,843 attacks.

Ruma Balasubramanian, President of the Asia Pacific & Japan region at Check Point Software Technologies, emphasised the importance of the new office, stating, “India is a key market for us, both in terms of talent and market potential. Given the rapid pace of digitalisation and the constantly evolving cyber threat landscape in India, the region presents immense business growth opportunities. This office enables us to strengthen our presence, cultivate cyber security talent, and provide improved services to tackle the ever-changing threat landscape. By scaling our operations, we are committed to delivering exceptional value to our customers and partners.”

She added “This expansion reflects our dedication to addressing India’s growing cyber security needs amid the rapid pace of digital transformation. Beyond delivering cutting-edge solutions, we aim to bridge the cyber security skills gap by empowering local talent through comprehensive training programs, solidifying Check Point’s role as an enabler of digital innovation.”

Sundar Balasubramanian, Managing Director for India and South Asia at Check Point Software Technologies, said “India is a vital market for us, and the opening of our Mumbai office underscores our commitment to accelerating and securing BFSI sector growth. With Mumbai at the heart of India’s financial industry, we are ideally positioned to deliver world-class security solutions and foster innovation in collaboration with our partners.”

A legacy of growth in India

Embarking on a trajectory of growth, Check Point Software’s new Mumbai office is a strategic move aimed at expanding support for security partners and customers nationwide. Together with a dynamic partner ecosystem in India, Check Point is a channel-driven company, recently launching its New Partner Program, designed to maximise partners’ potential and drive growth. This strategic initiative underscores Check Point Software’s commitment to both customers and partners as they collaboratively work to fortify the digital landscape.