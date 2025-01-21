Hexaware enters into collaboration with AWS to deliver cloud adoption solutions

Hexaware Technologies announced that it has entered into a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), with plans to strengthen its offerings in migration and modernisation, data and AI, and generative artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer experience solutions.

Through this collaboration, Hexaware will help empower its customers to innovate and capitalise on real-time insights from data, unlock business value and optimise operational efficiency across key sectors such as retail, banking, healthcare and life sciences, travel, transport, and hospitality.

Hexaware’s AWS Migration and Modernisation Consulting Competency underscores its efforts in helping clients accelerate their time to value. Leveraging AWS native accelerators and Hexaware’s Amaze, and in compliance with AWS Foundational Technical Review guidelines, it will help deliver migration and modernisation solutions faster while reducing costs for customers.

Hexaware has built RapidX, a GenAI-based platform for modern software engineering. AWS and Hexaware will collaborate to further develop the RapidX platform to support clients for cloud-native product development, as well as legacy modernisation initiatives to deliver cost-effective solutions by improving developer productivity and software development quality metrics.

Apurva Kadakia, Global Head – Cloud, Hexaware Technologies, said, “Hexaware has been working with AWS on domain-specific generative AI solutions and has released a few in the retail and customer analytics space on AWS Marketplace. This collaboration will enable us to harness the collective powers of all our service lines and verticals to enhance digital transformations by adding a layer of ease and predictability for customers.”

Hexaware’s client Aidan Lyons, CEO, FanCapital, said, “From the high-speed thrill of F1 to the intense action of SEC Volleyball, fans today demand more than just a game—they crave unforgettable, personalised experiences! With AWS platforms, FanCapital elevates digital fan engagement. Powered by the fan graph on Amazon Neptune, we are enabling sports stars and their fans to connect and enabling delivery of precision marketing and personalised interactions that keep the excitement alive, on and off the field!”

Amy Dennerlein, Chief Executive Officer, Realize-365, said, “Integrating Amazon Bedrock with Hexaware was productive for us. It helped tackle unstructured medical data in legal cases, reducing manual review time by 90%. This shift allowed legal professionals to focus on strategic preparation. Our AI now enables quick, precise, and accurate case summarisation.”

Rima Olinger, Managing Director – North America Partners, AWS, added, “The collaboration between Hexaware and AWS will provide our joint customers globally with an accelerated path to modernise critical workloads to AWS led by our shared dedication to innovating on behalf of customers. AWS and Hexaware together will deliver tailored solutions, backed by Generative AI, to help customers improve productivity, insights, and value to their unique business challenges.”