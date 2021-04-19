Chingari and Biiggbang Amusement to disrupt the streaming industry

Read Article

Chingari, India’s video sharing app announced its exclusive collaboration with the OTT platform, Biiggbang Amusement. Since its inception, Chingari has always looked to disrupt the market through its consumer centric approach, innovative features and strategic tie-ups and this is another significant step in this direction.

The upcoming streaming platform, Biiggbang Amusement solely focused on presenting quality entertainment to the users with content that matches well with their schedule. The content hub features some of the most notable short films that have been screened at film festivals across the globe. This collaboration will enable the lucky Chingari subscribers to enjoy the content exclusively.

Sudip Mukherjee, Founder and CEO, Biiggbang Amusement said, “At Biiggbang Amusement, our constant endeavour is to present stories that can teleport the audience to another world and satisfy their need of entertainment regardless of the time crunch. Also, we would like to take this opportunity to introduce our tagline, ‘Jab Bhi Kare Mann, Entertainment Dan Dana Dan’, as this exclusive partnership will help us achieve exactly that.”

Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder and CEO, Chingari App said, “At Chingari we have always strived to add more stickiness to the platform through our innovative offering and tie-up. We believe this new and exclusive collaboration with Biiggbang Amusement will be a great value add for our customers and will also help us in attracting new customers.”

Chingari has witnessed constant growth since its launch in 2018. The company has managed to clock over 56 million downloads and more than 120 million videos are viewed on Chingari every single day.

With fresh content dropping on the upcoming OTT platform every day, Biiggbang Amusement will be bringing unmatched experience to their global audience in Indian and International languages.

