Cisco Showcases New Product Innovations Centered Around AI, Security and Observability at the 28th Annual Cisco Partner Summit

Cisco Partner Summit 2023, bringing together thousands of Cisco partners from around the world to network, learn and celebrate their shared successes with Cisco. Around 90 percent of Cisco’s revenue flows through Cisco’s partners, represented by tens of thousands of organisations from more than 150 countries.

Massive technological shifts are happening across AI, 5G, cloud, security, and applications, which are re-shaping almost every industry across the world. Now more than ever before, businesses are leveraging technology to transform their business and drive outcomes and experiences for their customers. Through the power of its platforms, Cisco is enabling greater simplicity, flexibility and choice for our customers and partners to accelerate their digital transformation.

Together with our partners, we are committed to leading in AI, security, observability and sustainability, key drivers of our innovation and joint profitability, all underpinned by our commitment to securely connect everything to make anything possible.

“We are thrilled to host Partner Summit 2023, where our global partner ecosystem will come together to discuss how Cisco and its partners can collectively help customers achieve their business goals,” said Jeff Sharritts, EVP and Chief Customer and Partner Officer, Cisco. “This event serves as a platform to foster collaboration, share insights, and strengthen the bonds between Cisco and our valued partners. Through our collective expertise and resources, we can drive innovations that shape the future of digital transformation and create even greater value for organisations across industries and geographies.”

“As the digital world becomes a reality, we are excited to share our latest innovations, announced this week at Cisco Partner Summit. In a rapidly evolving landscape defined by transformative technological shifts, our product offerings and enhanced capabilities will empower partners to simplify IT integration of AI, provide simplified and integrated security solutions, and enable organisations to create new modules on our observability platform,’’ said Panish PK, Managing Director, Partner Business Group, Cisco India and SAARC. “Together with our partners, we are steadfast in our commitment to empower organisations in key domains such as AI, security, and observability, as we pave the way for a sustainable and inclusive future.”

Cisco Validated Designs for AI

Effective utilisation of AI has emerged as a top priority for organisations around the world. At the same time, unfamiliar application stacks and infrastructure patterns create challenges for IT teams being asked to support these initiatives. To offer partners the simplest and most scalable solutions to help customers get their infrastructure AI-ready, Cisco has collaborated with leading ecosystem partners — including NVIDIA, Intel, AMD, NetApp, Nutanix, Pure Storage and Red Hat — on Cisco Validated Designs (CVDs) for AI use cases. These solutions build on the success of proven capabilities and existing IT processes, helping to accelerate customers’ journey to AI without adding unnecessary risk or new silos of operations.

New Observability Ecosystem for Partners

Cisco development partners are seeing significant business value in the Cisco Observability Platform and are actively building modules around five critical themes: Business Insights, SAP, Networking, MLOps and Sustainability. This new vendor-agnostic observability ecosystem helps customers fulfill their specific observability needs, facilitating an environment where they can get value from observable telemetry.

New Cisco Security Suites

Cybersecurity threats are not only becoming more prevalent, but they are also becoming increasingly complex. Partners and customers alike need simpler, outcome-driven solutions that help them strengthen their security posture against accelerating threats. To address this, Cisco is introducing new Security Suites to provide a more integrated, predictable, and economical way to buy and consume Cisco’s robust portfolio of security products. Centered around three critical use cases — User, Cloud, and Breach Protection — the suites will improve security efficacy, enhance the user experience and boost return on investment. They are designed to work across multiple clouds, private infrastructure and built to be interoperable with other tools and systems.

Partner Innovation Challenge

The Partner Innovation Challenge has awarded partners from 96 countries collectively over $3.3 million, since its debut in 2018. With a 68-percent surge in new partner submissions compared to last year, the program’s tremendous growth has generated innovative solutions that solve real customer challenges — all on Cisco platforms.

The sixth annual Challenge saw the introduction of a Partnering for Purpose award category, offering partners an additional avenue to garner recognition and funding for innovations that support social causes and environmental issues. From digital inclusion, employee experience and economic empowerment, to climate change and environmental stewardship, to crisis response and critical human need, partners were challenged to deliver purpose-focused submissions that can support communities, social causes, and the environment.