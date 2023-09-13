Aditya Birla Capital Digital Launches Payment Lounge -an Omnichannel Collection Platform for Merchants, powered by PhiCommerce

Aditya Birla Capital Digital Limited (“ABCDL”), the wholly owned subsidiary company of Aditya Birla Capital Limited (“ABCL”), has introduced Payment Lounge, an omni-channel, multi-mode collections platform to enable merchants provide a unified, secure, and faster transaction experience to their customers for making digital payments. The technology behind the payment infrastructure has been powered by India’s leading omnichannel payment solutions company PhiCommerce.

With a seamless front-end experience and back-end smart routing capabilities, the platform can be seamlessly integrated with merchant’s application, providing for a hassle-free check out process across in-store, online and doorstep delivery channels of merchants.

The Payment Lounge supports various payment modes including, UPI, debit, and credit cards, direct to bank, via QR code scans, buy-now-pay-later, wallet and link-based payment options. The Payment Lounge is underpinned by PhiCommerce’s omnichannel payment platform PayPhi – a one-stop solution that serves businesses’ diverse payment needs across both online and offline channels.

Payment Lounge – Features & Benefits

⦁ Smart Routing

⦁ Smart Collect

⦁ One Recon & One Integration

⦁ Robust & Highly Available Infrastructure

⦁ Plug In Ecosystem

⦁ Cost Optimisation

⦁ Omni Channel & Multi-Modal Platform

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Pankaj Gadgil, Head Digital Platforms and Analytics, Aditya Birla Capital said, “We are excited about the journey of the future of payments in India and about our payments’ roadmap. At Aditya Birla Capital, we are focused on creating a great experience for our customers and merchants alike. With our strong focus on driving digitalisation and innovation in product offerings, we have launched Payment Lounge to help merchants streamline their payment processes, deliver enhanced convenience to their customers, and maximise collection efficiency of their businesses.”

Mr. Tushar Shankar, Co-Founder & Head – Global Sales, PhiCommerce, expressing his happiness on the collaboration added, “Today, businesses worldwide are embracing omnichannel go-to-market strategies and PhiCommerce is recognised for its capability to empower such businesses in their growth. We are very excited to partner with ABCDL for its hugely innovative Payment Lounge that solves challenges that businesses have with legacy, siloed payment solutions. PayPhi, based on a modern service-based technology architecture, not only brings in huge cost efficiencies but also enables businesses to launch a variety of cutting-edge innovations.”

Aditya Birla Capital has been bolstering its digital capabilities by scaling up its digital base to build an integrated portfolio of digital assets to serve customers in a frictionless manner and across channels of their choice. It incorporated ABCDL to develop an omni-channel Direct-to-Customer (D2C) platform to serve existing customers, acquire new customers and act as a one stop-shop for delivering Protecting, Investing, Financing, and Advisory services (PIFA) to customers.