Cisco unveils simplified Partner Program, New Platforms and Solutions at Partner Summit 2020

Cisco’s 25th annual Partner Summit kicked off virtually with nearly 13,000 partners in attendance representing 157 countries. Sessions and announcements were focused on being “Future Ready”, providing partners with the latest business and technology insights needed to help them and their customers achieve new levels of business agility and resilience.

This year, Cisco’s leaders discussed their strategy focused on building an inclusive future for all and how Cisco is reshaping its business to drive further customer and partner success. Cisco made several announcements focused on helping partners and their customers better respond and adapt to business disruptions, accelerate their digital journey and cloud adoption, as well as transform their operating model with automated platforms.

Specifically, Cisco introduced new features for security, cloud and data center platforms with innovations aimed at delivering new levels of agility, simplicity, and resilience. Additionally, Cisco featured new tools and solutions to keep legislative bodies and judicial services operating seamlessly worldwide.

Cisco Partner Summit News

New Simplified Partner Program and Digital Partner Experience Platform: Cisco shared the biggest changes to the partner program in over a decade by creating a new single, unified partner program that recognizes and rewards the roles that partners play with customers. Consolidating nearly a dozen partner programs over the next 12 – 18 months, Cisco’s simplified partner program will serve partners in a more flexible and agile way than ever before.

In addition, Cisco launched a new digital partner platform – Partner Experience Platform (PXP) – that will provide all the tools and resources a partner needs when working with Cisco, allowing a new level of collaboration and co-selling. PXP will be available to all global partners starting November 30, 2020.

SecureX platform powers innovations across the portfolio: Cisco continues to deliver innovation on SecureX, a cloud native security platform that launched in June, with measurable improvements in simplicity, visibility and automation across Cisco Security products and third-party infrastructure. Since its general availability, more than 4,000 customers have reported a 95% reduction in time to detect threats and 85% reduction in time to remediate.

Cisco also debuted platform innovations aimed at delivering new levels of agility, simplicity and resiliency across the breadth of the portfolio, including enhanced capabilities in Extended Detection and Response (XDR); Zero Trust; and Secure Access Services Edge (SASE).

New Platform Solutions to Drive Workload Agility Across Public and Private Clouds:

IT teams need greater insights and automation to address the growing complexity in managing multiple clouds. Today Cisco is unveiling new software-delivered solutions designed to simplify IT operations across on-premise data centers and multicloud environments. With this milestone, Cisco is enabling greater business agility for its customers and empowering developers to deliver innovative application experiences faster.

New solutions include Cisco Intersight innovations and the Cisco Nexus Dashboard, powered by real-time insights and automation, to help customers gain more value from cloud and on-premise investments. In addition Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE) simplifies secure network access across all domains, extending the zero-trust workplace to anywhere and on anything.

Business Resiliency Solutions for Government: The Covid-19 pandemic has required local and national government institutions to quickly respond and adapt to deliver important services while governing remotely. Cisco’s new cloud solution, Webex Legislate, enables remote and hybrid legislative bodies to convene safely and securely. In addition, Cisco’s Connected Justice Solution for Courts, Correctional Facilities and Community Corrections powers secure real-time virtual judicial proceedings anywhere, anytime. An expanded Cisco Public Funding Office helps public sector customers tap stimulus funding worldwide.

