CloudKeeper recognised at the 2024 AWS MPPO Awards by AWS Startup Team, India

CloudKeeper, announced its recognition as a Debutant ISV Partner as a part of the AWS Marketplace Private Pricing Offer (MPPO) Awards by AWS Startup Team, India. This award highlights CloudKeeper’s exceptional contribution to driving customer success and innovation within the AWS ecosystem.

The AWS MPPO Award celebrates partners who have demonstrated outstanding performance in leveraging AWS Marketplace’s private pricing feature to deliver tailored cloud solutions.

Deepak Mittal, CEO of CloudKeeper, shared his excitement about the recognition. “This award is a testament to our unwavering focus on our customers. At CloudKeeper, we have always aimed to simplify cloud operations and deliver maximum value. A big thank you to the India AWS Start Up Team for their ongoing support and incredible opportunities!”

CloudKeeper is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and a top AWS reseller. Ranked among the top 5 AWS Well-Architected Review partners globally, CloudKeeper is also an AWS-qualified provider that delivers Partner-led Enterprise Support.

With its suite of different products available on AWS marketplace, CloudKeeper helps in better management & visibility of cloud through CloudKeeper Lens, helps in managing RIs & Savings Plans effectively through CloudKeeper Auto, and helps in automated usage optimisation through CloudKeeper Tuner.

AWS Marketplace Partner Private Offers (MPPO) is a program that enables ISV users on the AWS Marketplace to sell their products with custom terms, including End User Licensing Agreements (EULAs) and tailored pricing. This program helps businesses streamline procurement processes, leverage flexible pricing options, and better meet their specific needs. Additionally, MPPO enables buyers to access AWS resources, which can help accelerate deal closures and enhance collaboration between ISVs and customers.