Cloudlytics becomes an AWS Well-Architected Partner

Cloudlytics, a smart cloud security posture management (CSPM) solutions provider, is delighted to announce that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Well-Architected Partner Program. This relationship attests to Cloudlytics’ commitment and expertise in managing AWS for organizations. Being a member of the AWS Well-Architected Partner Program in India, Cloudlytics looks forward to empowering organizations across the region with result-oriented CSPM solutions.

In cooperation with AWS, Cloudlytics will continue contributing to the success of many customers and delivering immediate value with integrated security and compliance solutions. For example, a large non-banking financial company (NBFC) recently adopted Cloudlytics and saw an over 30% boost in its security posture along with the AWS Well-Architected Review support. Moreover, customers continue to use these technology integrations, which remove the operational burden and simplify the governance of their cloud environment.

“I am honored for Cloudlytics to be recognized as a member of the AWS Well-Architected Partner Program. Working with AWS, we can automate the entire review process for our customers, which will ebb the time from a few days to merely a few hours. Moreover, this backs up our commitment toward making real-time visibility into applications and infrastructure come true for organizations,” says Abhijeet Chinchole, CTO of Cloudlytics.

Joining the AWS Well-Architected Partner Program requires organizations to offer solutions that support AWS and apply best practices to establish good architectural habits, eliminate risk, and assist customers in building and respond faster to changes that affect their designs, applications, and workloads. For existing, as well as new, customers of Cloudlytics, this achievement is an indication that the company adheres to the exhaustive Well-Architected Framework, which is based on key concepts, design principles, and architectural best practices for designing and running workloads in the cloud.