Rahi to host first-ever India Tech Day on July 28th in Bangalore

Rahi, a leading Global Enterprise Solutions Provider with a physical presence across six continents and 40+ locations worldwide, is all geared up to host its first-ever Tech Day in India this July. Rahi Tech Day, a flagship event, takes place every year at the US headquarters with partners and customers coming from all over the world.

Themed ‘All Around the World with Rahi’, Rahi will invite 200+ customers of C-suite executives, industry leaders, and professionals. The event will be hosted in Bangalore on July 28th, 2022. Planned as a daylong event in which both partners and customers will get an opportunity to interact, network, and showcase their products/technology. The discussion of the tech day will be primarily centered around “New Workplace Productivity”, “Future of Hybrid Workspace” and “Industry sessions on leadership” by notable speakers. Rahi’s Chief Technology Officer, Matt Robinson, who has been in the technology industry for the past 30 years, and has built a new cloud engineering organization focused on data strategy and architectures utilizing hybrid cloud solutions for enterprise customers will also be in attendance.

An invite-only event, Rahi Tech Day 2022 will feature ongoing exhibitions, panel discussions, fireside chats, technical sessions, live demos, and networking sessions. The event will take a deep dive into IT solutions that are consistently helping its customers to meet their technological and business goals. The tech day will showcase technologies from data center solutions, cloud services, IT infrastructure solutions, unified communications, professional and managed services, and global services, storage, and virtualization to productivity solutions, digital signage, and network & security.

Sushil Goyal, Co-Founder & COO, Rahi, says, “We are excited to organize our flagship event for the first time in India as we plan to bring our esteemed customers and partners together from across the country. The agenda is to discuss how new technologies and solutions are playing an important role in resolving business problems and enabling digital transformation. We have been working with our customers and partners to provide IT solutions that could help businesses convert long-term goals into success by providing innovative solutions to create integrated IT environments and drive competitive advantages.”