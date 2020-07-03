COAI announces its leadership for the year 2020-21 at AGM

Read Article

COAI, the apex industry association representing leading Telecom, Internet, Technology and Digital Services companies, concluded its Annual General Body Meeting for the Financial Year 2019-20, with the announcement of its leadership for the term 2020-21.

Ajai Puri, Chief Operating Officer (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel, will now hold the position of Chairman while Pramod Kumar Mittal, President, Reliance Jio Infocomm, will be the Vice Chairman of COAI, said, “The year 2019-20 has been one of the most eventful and challenging for the Indian telecom sector. The Financial stress exaggerated by AGR ruling of the Honourable Supreme Court, and severe challenges caused by the pandemic, financially and operationally caused by the repeated hurricanes on the West and East Coasts.

However, COAI is optimistic about the future of the industry, especially in the aftermath of the critical role played by the sector during the pandemic. It looks forward to a period of fresh opportunities, new advancements in technology and positive economic and social developments as the country strives to achieve a US $ 5 Trillion economy.

Puri, Chief Operating Officer, India and South Asia, Bharti Airtel and Chairman, COAI, commented, “It is a privilege for me to take on this role and I would like to thank all the members of COAI for considering me worthy of this responsibility. The digital communications industry has once again risen to serve India and has kept the nation connected during this unprecedented phase. On behalf of the industry, I would like to reiterate our commitment to support the government’s efforts as we emerge from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are thankful to the DoT, Central and State Governments as well as the Telecom Regulator for supporting and encouraging the industry to achieve the role envisioned for it.”

Mittal, President, Reliance Jio Infocomm and Vice Chairman, COAI, said, “It’s a pleasure to take the responsibility as Vice Chairman of COAI and continue to work with the industry to bring about the next level of reforms in order to uplift and strengthen the sector while initiating measures for the benefit of end consumers.”

Rajan S Mathews, Director General, COAI, said “We would like to thank our leadership for their guidance and support during this challenging time and further express confidence in their ability to steer the Association and the sector towards long term health and stability. We are pleased to share that the digital communications industry, with the support of the government has emerged as the economic and social backbone of the Nation, keeping the citizens connected and enabling the economy to function during the crisis period of COVID-19 and cyclones. As the industry continues to play its critical role, the future has a lot in store for us with the ecosystem gearing up for 5G. We are committed to play an even greater role in achieving the Digital India vision of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi.”

