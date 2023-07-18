Cognizant partners with Max Life Insurance to launch an innovation and development center in Chennai

Cognizant announced that the company has launched an innovation and development center in collaboration with Max Life Insurance Co. Ltd (“Max Life”) in Chennai. The state-of-the-art facility aims to bring together teams from both companies to accelerate Max Life’s digital transformation efforts.

The innovation and technology development center aims to drive product innovations, enhance customer experiences and lead operational excellence for Max Life. Cognizant will utilize its expertise in consulting and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, automation, and cloud transformation to further enhance the digital experience for customers.

“The launch of this innovation-led joint offsite development center is designed to bring to Max Life the ability to drive rapid pace to its core transformation programs, build superior customer experiences and drive delivery efficiency at scale,” said Manu Lavanya, Director and Chief Operations Officer, Max Life. “We are excited about this collaboration with Cognizant, as we expect it to further accelerate our journey to become a leading digital driven life insurance player in our sector and enhance the overall pace of our digital transformation.”

“We are delighted to expand our long-standing partnership with Max Life and create an innovation development center that brings the best of both organizations to address rapidly changing customer expectations,” said Achal Kataria, Vice President and India Country Head, Cognizant. “By harnessing our deep domain expertise and digital transformation capabilities we aim to help Max Life accelerate products to market and meet today’s customer demands for innovative and personalized services.”

Cognizant and Max Life’s 15-year-long partnership has resulted in the deployment of several digital transformation initiatives, including cloud migration, cutting-edge applications, payment gateway unifications and faster onboarding systems, among others, which have helped Max Life modernize operations at scale and deliver seamless services to customers.

Cognizant has been named a leader in two application and digital services insurance reports by Everest Group.