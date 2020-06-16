Commvault accelerates business momentum in India

Read Article

Commvault, a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, today announced accelerated company growth across India and SAARC market, led by new customer wins, expanded suite of Commvault technology, and a new global Center of Excellence in Bengaluru.

This continued business momentum speaks to significant market opportunity and demand for the data backup, storage and protection technology delivered by Commvault. Data management is becoming increasingly critical with regulation and remote device protection critical – all of which Commvault are recognised global leaders in providing.

“Commvault’s continued growth is validation of our modern, data management strategy, which our enterprise customers are benefitting immensely from. Our legacy in data protection combined with our visionary approach to deliver futuristic technologies is what sets us apart from our competitors in the region. With continued focus towards customer success and product innovation, today, led by our CEO Sanjay Mirchandani, we are the trusted data partner for thousands of enterprise, public sector and commercial organisations across India and the globe” said Ramesh Mamgain, Area Sales Vice President – India & SAARC, Commvault.

Callum Eade, Managing Director and Vice President, APJ said “India is a key growth market for us in the APJ region, and we are committed to providing our customers with the best-in-class technologies to achieve competitive advantage and strategic insight. With digital transformation accelerating at a massive pace in today’s new normal, there’s no better time to be working with our strategic partners to enable our customers to be future-ready by gaining maximum value from their data.”

Commvault customers in India are seeing tangible business value from proactively utilizing their existing data sets to gain competitive advantage and greater strategic insight into their business.

• AU Small Finance Bank

Commvault really stands out in terms of the level of integration it offers, from data backup, data protection to data retention and virtualized server patching – it has become our go-to-solution for all data concerns. The easy-to-deploy Hyperscale solution is cost-effective and helps us reinforce data governance policies as per the evolving norms from RBI.” Vikas Narula, Vice President Information Technology, AU Small Finance Bank Limited

• Jindal Saw

“We worked with Veritas and Dell in the past, but only Commvault provided the functionalities to meet our distinct backup requirements, while supporting the diverse hardware portfolio. The team is energetic and customer-centric, delivering on every promise ever since they came onboard. Data is the fuel that runs our business and with Commvault technology, we are confident that our data is always secure and readily available.” Sunil Tripathy, AGM IT, Jindal Saw.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com