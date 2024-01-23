Commvault Announces Darren Thomson as New Field Chief Technology Officer, EMEAI

Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for hybrid cloud organisations, has announced the appointment of Darren Thomson as its new Field Chief Technology Officer, EMEA & India (EMEAI). This appointment adds to the company’s expert team of Field CTOs which builds on Commvault’s new cyber resilience offerings, shaping a new era of data protection and delivering industry-leading threat detection and rapid recovery capabilities.

Thomson brings over 30 years of experience in the technology industry to this role, with broad technical and leadership skills and business acumen, as well as extensive experience in managing global teams and projects in high growth environments. Thomson joins Commvault after leading the product marketing organisation at identity and access management company, One Identity. Prior to this, he helped shape the cyber insurance industry through his work at CyberCube and Lloyds of London, after spending many years gaining experience at both Symantec and Veritas in senior executive roles.

“I am incredibly excited to join a company that is truly redefining modern data protection and putting cyber resilience first,” said Thomson. “The recent unification of the Commvault Cloud platform powered by Metallic AI allows us to not only meet customer needs, but to truly exceed them. Commvault is doing what no other data protection vendor is right now, so I’m keen to work with the teams globally, and in EMEA and India in particular, to drive this conversation forward.”

“We are thrilled to have Darren as part of the EMEAI team and his extensive experience will be extremely valuable in our continued success in this region,” said Richard Gadd, Senior Vice President & General Manager of EMEAI. “This is an exciting time for Commvault, our partners, and our customers as we provide the industry’s best data security through the only cyber resilience platform on the market. With these never-seen-before offerings, we are focused on continuing to drive real growth and innovation in the EMEAI market, with Darren playing a key part in sharing our story.”