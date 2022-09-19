CrowdStrike launches its new service provider program

CrowdStrike announced the new CrowdStrike Powered Service Provider Program (CPSP) program. The CPSP program will help service providers unlock broader value-added solution bundles, enhance profitability and expand their routes to market. In addition, CrowdStrike is establishing a new Elite tier (currently invitation-only) that incentivizes CPSP partners with campaigns, capabilities and expanded market opportunities.

Adversaries move fast, and service providers need technologies that drive predictable and scalable security and business outcomes for their customers. Purpose-built in the cloud with an intelligent, single lightweight agent, the CrowdStrike Falcon platform enables partners to rapidly deliver solutions spanning endpoint security and XDR, cloud security, identity protection, data protection, managed threat hunting, security and IT operations, threat intelligence and log management at scale and without friction.

The CPSP program will:

Offer flexible choice of solutions aligned to a customer’s business needs: CPSP partners can choose to incorporate CrowdStrike package bundles or individual Falcon platform modules into their security offerings to their customers.

Provide opportunity to enhance profitability with new incentive structures: CPSP partners will have a variety of discount options including:

○ CPSP partner discount for specialized package bundles and add-on modules, powered by the Falcon platform.

○ Volume-based discounts for CPSP package bundles, which enable partners to accelerate their speed to market with industry-leading CrowdStrike products.

Optimize go-to-market with new Elite tier: Elite CPSP partners are incentivized with new value-added bundles, new discounts, additional partnership and technical support, enhanced go-to-market support, executive sponsorship and unique CPSP-focused partner campaigns to help increase customer satisfaction with advanced security capabilities.

“Partners love the value that they get from the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, as it provides the highest level of protection for customers and is easy to implement and manage. We wanted to make sure that service providers got additive value when introducing the CrowdStrike Powered Service Provider program. To that end, we developed the CPSP program in partnership with GSIs, MDR vendors, MSPs, MSSPs and Telcos to ensure we were meeting their needs and empowering them to grow their businesses,” said Michael Rogers, vice president, global alliances at CrowdStrike.

The CrowdStrike Powered Service Provider program recognizes and rewards partners who are committed to uphold CrowdStrike’s mission of stopping breaches through the delivery of their services underpinned by the Falcon platform. Elite CPSP partners for the CrowdStrike Powered Service Provider program include: Cyber Defense Labs, Deloitte, eSentire, Marco Technologies, Orange Cyberdefense and Sirius.