CrowdStrike appoints Geoff Swaine as new Vice President, APJ region

CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, today announced the appointment of Geoff Swaine as Vice President, APJ. In his new role, Swaine will be responsible for driving the growth and expansion of CrowdStrike’s business across the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region.

Swaine previously played a leading role in CrowdStrike’s global channel program as Global Vice President, Cloud and Technology Ecosystems and Program Strategy, a position he held for 18 months. Prior to this he was APJ Regional Vice President, Alliances and APJ Alliances Director, for CrowdStrike, leading the company’s exceptional expansion in the channel reseller sector.

Swaine’s 20 years of experience in the technology industry also includes serving as Managing Director, Australia at Bluecoat Systems, which was acquired in 2016 by Symantec, and General Manager, ANZ South at Intel Security.

Geoff Swaine, Vice President APJ said: “I feel immensely privileged to take CrowdStrike forward in the APJ region. CrowdStrike’s products and services are the best in the industry at stopping breaches, so my focus is to work with our amazing people, customers and partners to get our offering to market in the best way possible.”

CrowdStrike has grown consistently in the APJ region. The number of customers grew by 55% year over year to the end of July 2022, while employees grew by 57% year over year to over 950 employees.