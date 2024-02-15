CrowdStrike Significantly Invests in India Operations to Continue Protecting Businesses from Modern Cyber Attacks

CrowdStrike announced the opening of its new, state-of-the-art office in Pune, India, significantly strengthening the company’s presence in the region. The new, 52,000 square foot facility nearly doubles the capacity of previous facilities in Pune, cementing the cybersecurity leader’s commitment to protecting organisations in India and across the region.

Headquartered in the U.S. with global operations, CrowdStrike is one of the fastest growing and most innovative security companies in the world. CrowdStrike has been investing in India since 2018, when it first opened the CrowdStrike Innovation and Development Center in Pune to serve as its regional hub for talent, innovation and customer engagement. The expanded facility and market presence supports the continued growth of the global product, engineering and business services teams.

“India plays a critical role in the growth and development of our global operations and is a leading reason why we established our Innovation and Development centre in the heart of Pune. Our footprint here gives us access to incredible talent, and provides a central location to engage with customers from across the region,” said Michael Sentonas, president at CrowdStrike. “Our development team in India has played a pivotal role in delivering the innovation and powerful platform capabilities our customers require to stop breaches. We’ll continue to invest in key regions like India to make the Falcon platform, the gold-standard of protection, available to every customer around the world.”

The expanded office in Pune underscores CrowdStrike’s commitment to investing in global operations and extending its mission of stopping breaches to organisations around the world.

CrowdStrike recently opened a new Asian hub in Singapore, and continues to achieve certifications by global governments and industry associations to expand access and accelerate the adoption of the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® XDR platform. The powerful combination of its market-defining Falcon platform, elite incident response and services, and renowned cyber threat intelligence team have made CrowdStrike one of the most trusted global brands in cybersecurity.