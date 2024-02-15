SonicWall Soars with Positive Growth in India, Unveiling Elevated Leadership

SonicWall announced today the appointment of Sanjeev Kumar as the Regional Sales Director for India and the SAARC Region. This strategic decision comes at a pivotal moment, as SonicWall demonstrates remarkable growth and success, defying the challenges posed by the current economic landscape.

“I am thrilled to announce Sanjeev Kumar’s appointment as the Regional Sales Director for India and the SAARC region,” said SonicWall’s VP of Sales, APJ, Debasish Mukherjee.

“Sanjeev’s extensive experience in technology and sales, coupled with his dynamic leadership, positions him as the ideal leader to spearhead our continued success in the region. His proven track record, spanning over two decades and including roles at renowned companies such as Dell EMC and Bharti Airtel, reflects his deep understanding of the industry. We are confident that under Sanjeev’s guidance, SonicWall will further strengthen its presence in India, and I look forward to witnessing the impressive growth ahead.”

“On a global and regional scale, SonicWall is relentlessly focused on its partners and their success, and we are dedicated to staying at the forefront of cybersecurity, anticipating and mitigating emerging threats to safeguard our customers in an ever-evolving digital landscape.”

“Our commitment to excellence extends beyond just protection – we aim to empower businesses by providing holistic cybersecurity solutions that not only secure their present but also enable their future growth. With a focus on collaboration, cutting-edge technology, and a customer-centric approach, SonicWall is poised to lead the way in shaping a secure and resilient digital future for organisations worldwide.”

“I am honoured and excited to take on the role of Regional Sales Director for India and the SAARC region at SonicWall,” said Sanjeev Kumar. “India holds immense potential, and I am committed to driving SonicWall’s continued success in this dynamic market. With a strong foundation built over the years, I am confident that we will further elevate our performance, providing cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to our customers. I am grateful for the opportunity and look forward to leading a talented team towards achieving new heights of innovation and growth in the region.”

Kumar, who has been with SonicWall since 2019, previously led channel sales and brings over two decades of dynamic leadership in the technology and sales landscape. Before joining SonicWall, he held various sales leadership roles in companies including Dell EMC, ESDS software, HCL Infosystems, Bharati Airtel and Virmati Software & Telecommunication.