CtrlS Datacenters to expand into Uttarakhand

CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, Asia’s largest Rated-4 datacenter company, signed an MoU with the Uttarakhand government in the presence of the State Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and CtrlS Datacenters Founder & Chairman Sridhar Pinnapureddy, to set up a greenfield Edge datacenter in the State of 10 MW capacity in the next 8-10 years.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Chairman, CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, said, “The State of Uttarakhand is a fast-growing economic region in India, making it a strategic location for CtrlS Datacenters’ ongoing expansion. We are excited to bring our proven expertise of serving mission critical businesses over the past 15 years to the state of Uttarakhand. CtrlS’ datacenter will be embedded into a larger digital ecosystem of the state, enabling the growth of data, infrastructure and technology-driven businesses around our facility. We expect our proposed datacenter to facilitate an influx of direct and indirect investments to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore and generate around 1,000 jobs.”

Speaking on the occasion, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “Uttarakhand has been successful in attracting progressive companies to invest in the state, boost the industry ecosystem and create new jobs. CtrlS Datacentres’ investment and presence in Uttarakhand aligns well with our digital goals and will further boost our efforts as the company is known for its world-class & sustainable datacenters.”

Mr. Pinnapureddy further stated, “We are thankful to the Uttarakhand government for extending all the support for our project. Large IT infrastructure initiatives taken by the government will give a big fillip to the State’s digital economy. We are committed to contribute to the digital future of the region as well as its burgeoning economy.”

CtrlS Datacenters’ proposed Rated-4 datacenter in Uttarakhand will offer colocation, managed services and cloud services to host mission-critical workloads. The Edge facility will support Industry 4.0 and latency dependent applications. The facility will have all the sustainability features that CtrlS Datacenters is known for.

Uttarakhand is one of the fastest growing States in India, backed by conducive industrial policies. The State also ranks high on Ease of Doing Business. To provide employment opportunities for educated youth, the State has been encouraging ICT and ITeS companies to set up their operations in an industry-friendly way. A single window system had been created to promote investments in Uttarakhand.

CtrlS Datacenters is on the path to create a series of Edge datacenters in India, across tier-2 and tier-3 cities. The company currently operates such facilities in Lucknow and Patna. The plan is to set up 21 Edge datacenters in the coming years.