CtrlS unveils its upcoming Hyderabad datacentre – DC3

CtrlS Datacenters Ltd has unveiled their upcoming datacenter – Hyderabad DC3 – coming up in the financial district, Gachibowli, in Hyderabad. This is CtrlS’ third facility in the city, and it’s expected to launch within the next 2-3 months.

Hyderabad DC3 will have a built-up area of almost 1.34 lakh square feet, and 13MW IT load capacity. It is a Ground + 5 storeyed facility.

Hyderabad DC3 facility boasts of advanced features such as:

AI-ready with advanced cooling technologies

Earthquake resistant – Structurally designed to comply with seismic zone 2 standards

Flood-proof – Positioned at mean sea level of 542 metres. DC further elevated by 2 metres, mitigating flood risks

9-Layer physical security

Access to cloud connect services from Google, Oracle, Azure and AWS via CtrlS Cloud Connect. The first and only Google Cloud Partner Interconnect provider in Hyderabad

Access to major Internet Exchange (IX) providers via IX Connect portfolio

Interconnected to all major DCs within Hyderabad with CtrlS Metro Connect and major CtrlS DCs across Mumbai, Bangalore & Delhi via CtrlS NLD Connect

Planning for LEED Platinum-certification leveraging renewable energy and advanced water recycling amongst other sustainable initiatives

Speaking on the occasion, Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder & CEO, CtrlS Datacenters, stated, “Following up on our USD $2 billion investment plans, we are happy to unveil our upcoming Hyderabad datacenter – DC3. Hyderabad is one of the largest datacenter markets in India and holds strategic significance because of the presence of large number of enterprises, cloud service providers and being one of the most preferred locations for hosting disaster recovery services, as it lies in seismic zone-2.”

He further stated, “With the government’s push for ICT industry and the surge in digital transformation, CtrlS Datacenters is proud to contribute to Hyderabad’s growing digital ecosystem with our upcoming state-of-the-art datacenter. We thank the Telangana government for extending all the necessary support and creating a conducive environment for setting up of our datacenter, our third such facility in the city.”

CtrlS Datacenters currently operates 2 facilities in Hyderabad – located in HITEC City and Gachibowli respectively. The company has a nationwide footprint of 250 MW of datacenter capacity in strategic tier-1 markets such as Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Noida and Hyderabad. CtrlS Datacenters also operates Edge datacenter facilities in tier-2 markets such as Patna, Kolkata and Lucknow.