Dell Technologies and Nutanix expand collaboration with two new innovative solutions

Dell Technologies and Nutanix have announced two new innovative solutions – Dell XC Plus and Dell PowerFlex with Nutanix Cloud Platform. These new offerings, sold and delivered by Dell, will redefine flexibility and control in Nutanix environments, with each solution addressing key IT challenges head-on to help future-ready enterprises pave a path forward.

Dell XC Plus is a turnkey, HCI-based appliance designed to streamline the complexities of on-premises and hybrid cloud environments by integrating the Nutanix Cloud Platform software stack on Dell PowerEdge servers, offering customers more choice and control to meet evolving IT requirements. Featuring a centralised control plane, robust automation, the integrated Nutanix AHV hypervisor, and a resilient distributed cloud architecture, this solution is engineered to enable enterprises to:

Simplify hybrid cloud: Combining user-friendly software from Nutanix and robust PowerEdge server from Dell enables seamless management and a unified hybrid cloud framework so IT teams can focus on growth and strategic business outcomes.

Streamline operations: Automation capabilities create a more secure, resilient and agile IT environment that directs energy toward breakthroughs instead of maintenance.

Optimise performance : The solution continuously fine-tunes itself using AI and machine learning to enhance performance and optimise resource planning for both traditional and modern workloads.

Customers can leverage the modern, flexible, and secure Dell XC Plus solution to accelerate application deployment and simplify hybrid cloud today.

Dell PowerFlex with Nutanix Cloud Platform: Flexibility and scalability

In addition to Dell XC Plus, the collaboration between Dell Technologies and Nutanix brings another joint solution to the market: Dell PowerFlex with Nutanix Cloud Platform which will be will be the first external storage supported and integrated with the Nutanix Cloud Platform. This solution natively integrates Dell’s premier software-defined infrastructure with the Nutanix AHV hypervisor and the Nutanix Cloud Platform to create an enhanced hybrid cloud experience. Joint customers will gain greater storage flexibility with the ability to manage compute and storage independently, run their choice of hypervisor and achieve extreme performance at scale all while maintaining the full suite of Nutanix software features, which includes enterprise data protection and disaster recovery, networking and security, and more, to tackle complex infrastructure challenges with ease. The solution is currently in development and will be available to customers in early access later this year.

The extended collaboration between Dell Technologies and Nutanix reflects a shared commitment to innovation, leveraging decades of combined expertise to deliver these new offerings. The introduction of Dell XC Plus and Dell PowerFlex with Nutanix Cloud Platform is just the beginning the two companies intend to explore expanding Nutanix Cloud Platform integration with other Dell IP-based storage solutions.